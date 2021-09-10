Charles Huff, Thundering Herd taking N.C. Central seriously

Marshall opens the home portion of its 2021 schedule on Saturday with a visit from North Carolina Central, but make no mistake, the Thundering Herd knows the Eagles are no pushovers.
North Carolina Central, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision, did not take part in the 2020 pandemic season of college football and was a double-digit underdog in its opener two weeks ago against Alcorn State.
The result? NCCU won 23-14 against the 2019 SWAC champs and the 2021 preseason favorite in that conference.
First-year Marshall coach Charles Huff — who will be making his home debut in front of the Joan C. Edwards Stadium crowd on Saturday — said he expects a team that can play good football on the opposing sideline.
“I know a lot of people say, ‘Oh man, you won your first game, now you’ve got North Carolina Central,’” Huff said. “As a coach, when you put the film on, you’re not looking at the logo on the helmet. You’re looking at the execution. What you see — and we have a one-game synopsis because the coaching staff is a little bit new — what you see in that Alcorn game is a team that can execute.
“Obviously they did a really good job in their first game battling a tough opponent. Alcorn had won their conference the year before and returned a lot of players. What you see (in North Carolina Central) is a lot of athleticism.”
The Eagles boast a solid quarterback in Davius Richard. The 6-foot3, 220 pound sophomore is a threat with his arm and his legs -- skills he put on display in the win against Alcorn when Richard ran nine times for 64 yards and two touchdowns while also completing 16 of his 25 pass attempts for 184 yards (though he did throw one interception).
Scheme-wise, NCCU is very similar to Marshall on offense.
“They have a very challenging scheme because it’s very similar to kind of what we do as far running the ball, moving the tight end, moving the back,” Huff said. “The receivers are bigger guys, so they can go up and get it.”
For the Marshall defense, that means adjusting back to a more normal style of play after preparing for the Herd’s season-opener against Navy’s triple-option offense.
“I think we’re going to handle it well,” Marshall linebacker Eli Neal -- the reigning Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week -- said. “I think it’s a lot easier being able to run your defense that you’ve been working on since the spring rather than practicing for a one-time thing.”
l l l
Since joining what is now known as the Football Bowl Subdivision in 1997, Marshall has been very good at beating teams from the former Division I-AA, now known as FCS.
The Thundering Herd is 21-1 in games against FCS opponents since joining the Mid-American Conference following MU’s 1996 I-AA national championship. Longtime Marshall head coach Bob Pruett was a perfect 10-0 during that stretch, followed by a 4-1 mark by head coach Mark Snyder -- the one loss coming at home against New Hampshire in 2007.
Doc Holliday was also unblemished against FCS competition with an 8-0 record, including a 59-0 win against Eastern Kentucky last season in Huntington.