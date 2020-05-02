Cancellation doesn't dampen special season for Golden Bears

The WVU Tech women’s basketball team was miles away from home when the coronavirus fear began to ravage the sports world. One morning after a landmark win at the NAIA Division II national tournament in Sioux City, Iowa, the Golden Bears should have been celebrating. Instead, the tournament was canceled, leaving them among the thousands of student-athletes stunned by unimaginable times.
With such fluidity around them, it would have been easy for the coaches and players to feel lost. But one thing the situation has done for head coach Anna Kowalska is reaffirm something she already knew.
Perhaps more than ever, information is paramount as the nation tries to navigate the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks to the likes of Tech president Carolyn Long and athletic director Kenny Howell, Kowalska was never without the latest details.
“I am very grateful for all the administration that we have, because I was never surprised,” Kowalska said. “They always kept me informed. Their priority and my priority is the safety of our players. It was amazing how thoughtful they were through the whole process. There’s a lot of things going on in this country to this day and I am grateful that I am here working for Tech, because it’s amazing how the administration is.”
Undoubtedly, they didn’t get enjoyment from the news they had to pass along.
The Golden Bears were riding high. On the night of March 11, they took down hometown favorite and No. 3 seed Morningside 72-69 in the first round, marking the program’s first-ever victory in a national tournament. Senior Logan Dudley, who played hurt each of her last two seasons, saved her best performance for what turned out to be her last game — 12 points and 10 rebounds in a season-high 29 minutes.
After last year’s first-round dismissal, getting to taste at least one win was an immediate goal. Kowalska said the team was focused, especially after being upset in the first round of the River States Conference tournament.
“I think there was a lot of people who were surprised,” she said. “Morningside had a home court advantage. Their college is 20 minutes away from the actual arena. They had a lot of wins and they probably didn’t expect they were going to get a loss in the first round. But our team played very well.”
That set up a second round matchup with No. 2 seed St. Francis. The Fighting Saints were ranked No. 8 in the nation and won the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference championship, and had walloped Southern Oregon in the first round right after Tech’s win over Morningside.
Still, Kowalska felt good about the matchup. But no one will ever know how the game might have turned out.
At about the same time Tech was on the floor Wednesday night, the NBA announced it was suspending its season because Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.
It didn’t take long for Kowalska to realize the enormity of what was going on, yet she tried to cling to hope.
“Everyone was watching TV and you could see all these things getting canceled,” she said.
“In my head I was like, ‘OK, we’re already here. They had the banquet, they had the (Parade of Champions).’ I actually thought we were going to finish, because we were like, what, three or four days away from the championship game.
“Was I surprised the next day after we played that it was going to be over? Yes, I was surprised. But I knew at the same time they made that decision based on the safety of the players.”
The players knew it, too, but that did nothing to soften the blow.
“They cried,” Kowalska said. “We already knew who we were going to play next. (St. Francis) was a team similar to Morningside. So we were very confident. ... The players were very sad. My seniors were very sad. But they were happy they had a chance to play in the nationals. So we were looking at the positive things.”
There was plenty of positive to focus on. The Golden Bears finished the year ranked No. 23 in the nation and won their second straight RSC regular season championship. They went 16-0 in the conference and are 32-1 in the regular season against the RSC in Kowalska’s two years.
Dudley, Laura Requena and Carlie Biehl-Wilson were the only three seniors, and two-time conference first-teamer Brittney Justice, her twin sister Whittney Justice, Alex Gray and Kathylee Pinnock Branford are among 11 players returning. But Kowalska is taking absolutely nothing for granted.
“I’m praying that we can start on time. That’s the first thing,” she said.
“We have a special team coming back. Four starters are coming back. Our freshmen, sophomores and juniors will be more experienced. I’m very excited about next year. We’re bringing in four more freshmen and we have a couple we are still waiting for. But overall it should be a special season again.”
