Calm approach has Tech softball on a roll

The WVU Tech softball team has a chance to exact a little revenge and strengthen its conference standing all in one weekend.
The Golden Bears are one of the hottest teams in the River States Conference, taking a seven-game winning streak into a weekend visit to Pittsburgh. They will play Point Park on Friday and Carlow on Saturday for doubleheaders each day.
With its current run, the Golden Bears have improved their overall record to 21-18 and league mark to 7-9. They are currently third in the East Division, trying to hold on to the East's final qualifying spot for the postseason tournament.
Tech has outscored its opponents 38-11 and posted three shutouts during its winning streak.
"We have really been focusing on the mental side of the game these last seven games," coach Amber Affholter said. "When we meet in the locker room we discuss focusing on our strengths. We discuss focusing on what we can control and staying calm. Our biggest factor right now was being calm on the field in tight situations."
Junior Courtney Miles has led the Tech pitching staff. She joined the Tech swim team in the fall to help in rehab from an injury and has responded with an 11-8 record and 2.92 earned run average. She averages 7.7 strikeouts per seven innings and has thrown 16 complete games.
Miles also has been productive in the lineup, batting .341 with seven doubles.
"She is zoned in," Affholter said. "When she steps on the mound she is focused and doesn't show any emotion. Whether they get a hit, don't get a hit, she's got a poker face out there."
Emma Crisswell is fourth in the conference with a 2.51 ERA.
Junior Makenzie Siersma is third in the conference with a .460 batting average and also leads the team with 17 doubles, five home runs, 30 runs batted in and OPS of 1.322.
"She normally hits in the three-hole but we moved her to leadoff batter because she's the type of kid that can bunt for a base hit or even put the ball over the fence," Affholter said. "She's got a strong bat and her mindset (like Miles) poker face in the box."
Gabby Pyles, a Greenbrier East graduate, and Independence alumna Nicole Kester are two local players who have contributed. Pyles is coming back from injury and has played nice defense in right field. Kester is batting .324, is 10-of-10 in stolen bases and leads the team with 30 runs scored.
The team has rebounded nicely from a 12-game losing streak, having won 10 of 12 since then. The streak coincided with the team's spring break trip to Kissimmee, Fla., and conference road trips to East-leading Rio Grande and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
"We had just come off eight straight games in Florida and drove 12 hours to open up conference the next day," Affholter said. "As much as I would like to say they are conditioned enough to be ready to play four conference games after all that traveling, it was definitely tough to overcome. I think that we were just a little sluggish coming off all of our travel and our mindset wasn't there to open conference play."
Having more time off between games since then has benefited the team. Now Tech will look to even the score against Point Park and Carlow after getting swept by both teams in Beckley last month. Tech leads Point Park by one game in the East standings, and Carlow has lost 14 straight games since sweeping Tech on March 19.
"There are big games for us because they swept us that opening weekend," Affholter said. "Our goal is to come out, play our A game, be rested and, again, focus on what we can control and stay calm on the field."
