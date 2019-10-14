Brown: "We've just got to get better"

morgantown — One team’s coach says his team only wants “to get better” while the other team is hoping to “just get past” its last game.
The teams are unranked West Virginia and No. 5 Oklahoma, two teams that are going in opposite directions. The Sooners and the Mountaineers meet in Norman at noon Saturday in what on paper looks to be one of the great mismatches in Mountaineer history.
Oddsmakers have the Sooners as 33.5-point favorites, the second-biggest line WVU has faced since facing No. 1 Miami, considered one of the greatest college teams ever, in 2001. Oddly, that was Rich Rodriguez’s first year with a 3-9 team that faced the No. 1 team in the nation and came up with a road loss of 45-3.
Oklahoma comes into the matchup off a huge victory over archrival Texas last week, 34-27, and do not be fooled by the margin of victory. Texas has lost two games this season, both to Top 5 teams and both by only a touchdown.
West Virginia, on the other hand, lost its last game 38-14 to Iowa State and, in so doing, lost its starting quarterback and a number of other players to injuries.
Oddly, it is Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley who says he “just wants to get past his last game” while it was WVU’s Neal Brown who says his team only “wants to get better.”
Brown’s situation was quite muddled as Monday dawned. He labeled his quarterback Austin Kendall as “questionable” for the Sooners after he was sacked at the end of the first quarter on a blitz and fumbled the ball.
Ironically, that was WVU’s first fumble of the year.
Kendall, who transferred to WVU from Oklahoma after backing up two Heisman Trophy quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, injured a chest muscle on the fumble.
“We’ll go out this afternoon, and he’ll throw a little bit and kind of see where he’s at,” Brown said. “He’s going to be questionable for the game Saturday. It’ll really depend on how much work he’s able to get in this week.”
If Kendall can’t go, the start will probably belong to his backup, Jack Allison, whom he beat out after both were evaluated by Brown through spring and fall camp.
A transfer like Kendall, Allison came from Miami and was put in against Iowa State and completed 18 of 24 passes for 140 yards and a touchdown while also throwing an interception.
He was especially effective in the second quarter, hitting 10 of 12 passes for 107 of those yards to allow WVU to go into halftime tied at 14-14, but Iowa State adjusted and blew the Mountaineers away in the second half, where they scored 24 unanswered points.
Allison’s performance got only a lukewarm rating from Brown.
“I didn’t think under the circumstances he did a bad job,” Brown said. “He definitely could have played better, but I didn’t think he did a bad job at all.”
The quarterback matchup, no matter who plays, leans one-sidedly in Oklahoma’s favor as the Sooners are led by Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts, a run-pass threat who may well become a third straight Heisman Trophy winner for Riley.
Hurts will be the third dual threat QB WVU faces in a row after losing to Texas’ Sam Ehlinger and Iowa State’s Brock Purdy.
“They all are good in their own regard,” Brown said. “Jalen is the best runner we have played. What’s special about him is how quickly he adapted to Oklahoma’s offense.”
Hurts is the true definition of a dual threat quarterback. He ranks 10th in the nation in passing yards with 1,758, but that comes on at least 50 fewer passes thrown than any quarterback ahead of him, and is 12th in the nation in rushing yards with 630, an average of 105 per game.
That’s 105 more rushing yards than West Virginia has as a team so far this year and exactly the same per game average.
All this is why Brown isn’t talking about pulling off the upset of the century for WVU.
“We just got to get better,” Brown said. “We are playing OK, but we got to get better in all three phases of the game. That’s really been my mindset the whole year.
“We’ve done some really good things the last two weeks. We’ve been able to hang around, hang around and hang around, then go into the fourth quarter with a chance to win but haven’t been able to do the things necessary to win from a coaching perspective or a playing perspective versus a quality opponent.
“What I am going to present to the team today is we just got to get better.”
