Brown wants to see more firepower

morgantown — Big plays.
In the end, that is what makes college football what it is — a Saturday afternoon or evening of excitement and suspense.
Big plays.
That’s what West Virginia has been lacking this season and it was a strong focus during the off week before this Saturday’s showdown with No. 11 Texas at Milan Puskar Stadium (3:30 p.m., ABC).
We’re talking offense. We’re talking defense.
Listen to coach Neal Brown as he analyzed WVU’s 29-24 victory over Kansas.
Offense: “We did not have enough explosive plays. We have to be able to generate explosive plays as we get into our league schedule.”
Defense: “We didn’t create enough negative plays as we’d like to. We’re talking about chaos plays — sacks and (tackles for loss).”
Big plays.
“We’re not going to be able to grind out wins. I’m not naïve,” Brown said. “I understand what we’ve got coming (on the schedule). We’ll have to hit on some big plays rather than counting on nine-, 10-, 11-play drives.”
This, of course, begins at quarterback.
Austin Kendall, who took the handoff from Will Grier, has shown steady improvement week by week in his play, but the one area in which he hasn’t clicked from Game 1 has been in making big plays downfield.
True, we were spoiled by Grier and Gary Jennings Jr., David Sills V and Marcus Simms, which makes it probably unfair to compare Kendall to Grier.
Yet, if you look at them, the difference in their play over the first four games this year to last was just that — big plays.
Here are the stats:
Grier passing: 98-136-3 INT, 72.1 percent, 1,487 yards, 17 TDs, 5 100-yard receivers, long 82 yards;
Kendall passing: 94-144-3 INT, 65.3 percent, 871 yards, 6 TD, 1 100-yard receiver, long 51 yards.
They have thrown a similar number of passes, completed a similar number, thrown the same number of interceptions, but Grier had 616 more yards – 154 yards a game – and 11 more touchdowns.
Kendall has had opportunities but has sailed his passes long in most cases.
“We’ve got to get the ball downfield,” Brown said. “That’s something Austin has to improve on. We’ve got to improve on protection on downfield throws. We have to improve on schematically setting up those downfield opportunities. There’s bits and pieces of everything, but he’s definitely part of that equation.”
As with any part of the offense, it isn’t one man making plays. A quarterback needs protection, he needs capable receivers, he needs a scheme that takes advantage of all their skills and he needs to be able to make connections when they are there.
The running game seems to be growing, part of it due to the regained health of Leddie Brown, part due to a shakeup in the offensive line and part of it due to improved blocking downfield.
After games of 34 and 30 total rushing yards to open the season, while being outscored 51-27 in a split of two games, the rushing attack now seems to have a personality. However, Neal Brown wants more.
Leddie Brown last week had a 30-yard TD run while Martell Pettaway came to life with two TDs, one on an explosive burst of 23 yards. Against N.C. State there were runs of 25 yards by Kendall, 23 by McKoy and 24 by Sean Ryan, although that was an improved run on what was supposed to be a double pass.
The defensive explosiveness will be challenged this week by a Texas team that likes to set itself up with power running that includes 230-pound quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the running game.
Right now, WVU has been relying mainly on the Stills brothers for big plays, Dante (6.5) and Darius (5.5) combining for 12 of the team’s 26 tackles for loss. That’s almost half the total.
And the two Fairmont Senior High products, sons of WVU’s one-time great pass rushers, Gary Stills, also have seven sacks (Dante 4, Darius 3). WVU has only four other sacks in four games.
This means more blitzes and taking more chances, something that could be dangerous over the next three games when they face Texas’ Ehlinger, Brock Purdy of Iowa State and Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts.
All three of those can hurt you with their arms deep or by running if openings show up, which often happens when blitz packages are picked up. All three of the quarterbacks rank among the top 25 rushers in the Big 12.
