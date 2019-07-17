The most talked about team at Big 12 Media Day has been Texas, a team that has grown into what seems to be the lone challenger to Oklahoma’s four-year reign as conference champion.
Arguably the least talked about team is West Virginia, which was picked to finish eighth in the league, is without any star power, and has a new coach in Neal Brown who is far from a household name outside of his own household.
Brown understands that. He knows where he stands at present.
“We’re young, very inexperienced,” he said as he met the media for the first time. “What we’re going to look like in the fall I’m not sure yet. I’m really not.”
That doesn’t predict great success, but it doesn’t necessarily forecast doom, either.
“We’re going to be a group that really grows and improves as we go through our Big 12 Conference and what is a very challenging schedule,” Brown said, “but I do like our guys. They’re hungry, very humble, and I’m looking forward to working with them. It’s going to be a fun group.”
Since arriving, Brown has had what he called “a honeymoon phase” and he’s willing to joke about it.
“We’re undefeated,” he said. “We’re going through the honeymoon phase now. We’re aware of that.”
But in the end coaches are judged on victories and losses, and he is going to have to live up to the optimism he espouses.
The question is how long will it take. Perhaps Brown can cut the time down by merging his views with those both Tom Herman at Texas and Matt Campbell at Iowa State have used to build their programs.
In many ways they are similar to his beliefs.
Now it’s true that Texas and WVU have very little in common; the Longhorns are flush in money and far richer in football tradition. Iowa State is far closer a comparison, but what works at Texas works at Iowa State and will work at West Virginia.
Campbell was asked about his team’s growing period and how it went from fighting Kansas for last place in the Big 12 to being picked third behind Oklahoma and Texas this preseason. His answer sounded a lot like Neal Brown would answer the question.
“I think what’s been really fun about it from the starting point is building it with player-driven leadership in mind and building it from the inside out, with humility and character,” he said.
Brown, speaking of what he saw at his program, was quite similar.
“The good thing about that is if you look at who we are as West Virginia University, who we are as a football program, who we are as a state, really at the core we’re hard-working, blue collar people that are prideful,” he said.
And that is the foundation.
Herman emphasized what is happening at Texas is not being done just within the walls of the football office; it takes far more than that to succeed.
“I’ve been blessed with an unbelievable administration. I believe games are won by players and coaches but championships are won by administrations,” Herman said. “We have a championship administration. I think they understood where this program was when we took it over.”
Herman’s situation was a desperate one when he took over, unlike Brown’s right now, but he preaches patience anyway.
“I lean quite heavily on Coach (Dabo) Sweeney at Clemson,” Herman said. “It took him seven years or something like that to win his first national championship. Coach (Mack) Brown at Texas was the same.
“I’m not saying we’re setting the bar at seven years to win a national championship. We’re here to win and win now, but we were brought here to establish a program that’s capable of sustaining success, not just have a really good season in Year 2.”
All of the coaches believe what comes forward from fans, media and even opponents cannot influence anything that goes on within the program.
“I’m not really kind of worried about what anybody said outside of our walls but creating a belief and sense of unity inside our walls,” Campbell emphasized. “I think what that’s allowed us to do is navigate the highs and the lows that have come our way.
“This is a group that we continue to pour into what it means to be an Iowa State Cyclone, what it means to have great humility and character. When that’s your starting point, it gives you the ability to have a great foundation underneath you to navigate whatever comes your way.”
When Campbell took over there were no expectations. Now, the expectations among the fans are high. How does he handle that kind of outside pressure?
“I will say this about the expectation, first and foremost — and I don’t mean this to be negative in any stretch of the imagination — but if we worried about what the expectations of our football program were outside of our walls, the first three years I think we would have crumbled really fast. So what we’ve been able to do is handle our own expectations and making our own expectations way loftier than anything that could be said outside of our walls.’
Do not, however, mistake any of this with these coaches not placing the strongest emphasis on what is at the heart of football and that is toughness, often built around a running game and the use of a tight end.
Brown has come around to that way of thinking and both Herman and Campbell feel the same.
“We define our offense as a pro spread,” Herman noted. “We will run NFL concepts in the run game. We run NFL concepts in the pass game. We run NFL concepts in protection, only we do it from the spread. The only difference is you also have to defend a running quarterback.
“We’re not one of those run-and-fun, chuck-and-duck or whatever you want to call it, four-wide receiver throw it every play and run a draw here and there offenses.”
Brown is looking to do exactly what Herman says his teams will do.
“I do think it’s important, and like I said, being a play caller in this league three years, I do understand what we’re getting into,” Brown said. “This is a league with a ton of dynamic offensive play callers, quarterbacks, playmakers on the offensive side.
“You will have to score to win games. But I do think it’s important if you look at the teams that have had the most success, it’s been the teams that have been able to run the ball, especially when people know you’re going to run the ball. Those are the teams that have won close games,” he said.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel.