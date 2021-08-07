Brown brings big credentials to Tech bench

Roger Hodge gave Kenny Howell fair warning.
At the press conference introducing him as the new WVU Tech head women's basketball coach, Hodge put the focus on the young woman who will be his assistant. She, like Hodge, is a Hinton native.
Hodge then turned his attention to Howell, Tech's director of athletics.
"We're taking over, Kenny. I'm telling you," Hodge joked. "We're taking over here."
The quip drew a big smile from Ashley Brown, the Summers County graduate who was recently hired for her first college job. There certainly will be a big Bobcat influence on the Tech bench this winter.
Given Summers County's rich history in girls basketball, that's a good thing.
Hodge was officially approved for the job on July 26. It didn't take him long to get his assistant lined up.
"I was sitting at home one day, I was actually on the phone with my dad. 'Roger Hodge' popped up (on her phone)," Brown said. "I thought, 'This is weird.' We just got to talking. I told him my thoughts and he told me his thoughts and some of his expectations and what he wants to do with the program here and what we can do together. I thought on it for a short period of time."
It definitely provided the kind of opportunity Brown would find appealing. Coaching a team that has already established itself as the class of its conference and ready to take its place among the best in the nation, in her own backyard, with a head coach she has known pretty much since birth.
"He's been friends with my dad and with Coach (Wayne) Ryan. My best friend Jill, her dad is one of his good friends," Brown said. "It all just ties together."
Hodge was already out of state and long established as a premier women's college head coach by the time Brown was playing at Summers and, later, Concord University. All the while, however, he maintained his friendships back home, including Wayne Ryan, her coach with the Bobcats.
"Wayne and I have been close forever, and she's another kid where the relationship has been more through other folks," Hodge said. "I've seen her and know her and know about her. She's also developed a relationship with my daughter. We live in that age of social media so they have gotten close, too."
Besides, it's not like she doesn't come with serious credentials.
She was part of one of the greatest girls basketball runs in state history. The Bobcats won a WVSSAC-record 105 straight games and won the Class AA state championship all four years Brown was there (they added a fifth in 2011).
Brown was a four-year starter and was twice a second-team all-stater.
After a solid career at Concord, Brown got into coaching. She spent two summers with the Sports City U AAU program before getting into individualized training for three years.
She got back into coaching in the 2019-2020 season, starting a two-year stint as an assistant at Charleston Catholic. The Irish lost to Brown's alma mater in the Region 3 co-finals her first season, which she admits "hurt." They got to the state tournament this past spring as a No. 6 seed and put a scare into No. 3 Petersburg before falling 49-46.
And, Brown got a measure of revenge with a regular season win over the Bobcats.
"It's always nice to beat your home team," Brown said with a smile.
"Knowing Ashley and her basketball background, her familiarity with the state, she has experience there with Sports City U in terms of workouts and stuff like that. So she's got all the qualities in a candidate that you want, along with being someone that I know and trust," Hodge said.
Leaving Charleston Catholic was not easy, Brown said, because of the relationships she was able to build.
"Charleston Catholic has probably been the biggest blessing for me," she said. "They have really good kids. The school was really good to work for. It was really hard to leave. We all love each other so much, so it was very difficult. Charleston Catholic made me a better person and a better coach."
Now she wants to provide that for the players at WVU Tech and believes she and Hodge can get it done.
"I've known him for a long time and I feel like we are a good team together," she said. "We can build great things here and build these young ladies into great young women and help them to be successful even after basketball. I feel that's most important. Basketball taught me a lot about myself and it prepared me a lot for the adult world.
"It will be nice to instill the work ethic and everything we are able to into their everyday lives."
