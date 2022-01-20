Bowles looks promising at WVU Tech

Jeff Bowles is finding how much more advanced college wrestling is from high school wrestling.
He's also finding success.
Bowles, a 2021 Liberty graduate, has found his way into the starting lineup at WVU Tech. He's wrestling at heavyweight, undersized but still getting his hand raised.
Bowles went 2-2 at last weekend's Appalachian Athletic Conference Duals to raise his record to 7-13 — not a winning record, but respectable for a true freshman making the adjustment while often finding himself at a weight disadvantage.
"It's been a new experience," he said. "Still getting used to the longer first period. But overall it's been a good experience. I'm enjoying it."
That longer first period is something that can get overlooked. The first period lasts three minutes in college, compared to two in high school.
Bowles said the effect is twofold.
"That one minute is a big turning point," he said. "It happens with your conditioning and mental (approach). Say you end up tying in the first three periods and you go to overtime. You could have a 10-minute match your first match. It's a little rough, but once you get your conditioning good enough you get used to it."
Bowles certainly carried plenty of credentials to the Beckley campus. He didn't start wrestling until his sophomore year at Liberty but wound up a three-time state qualifier and placed twice, including third last season at 220 pounds.
But that was against high school wrestlers. Now he's getting a hands-on lesson at how advanced the sport is at the collegiate level.
"It's a completely different level change between high school and college," Bowles said. "College wrestlers are just so much more experienced."
Among Bowles' matchups in the AAC Duals was a 3-0 win over James Connaghan of Montreat. Bowles got an escape point 11 seconds into the third period, then scored a takedown with less than a minute to go to pick up the win.
"I knew it was going to be a close match. He looked pretty tough," Bowles said. "So I was just going to wrestle my match and wrestle how I knew how to. I was OK with a close match and even going into overtime if we needed to.
"He went neutral. I said, 'OK, if I go down and get a point that's 1-0.' He slipped and let his back get to me and I got a little takedown."
Wrestling as an undersized heavyweight is actually not new for Bowles. He did it in his first year with the Raiders and qualified for the state tournament in his first season in the sport.
"He's really coming on," Golden Bears coach Dustin Stough said. "It's hard to come in at heavyweight. There's some big guys in that weight and he's a little undersized at times, but he moves really well. He's learning a lot and figuring out how to wrestle for his body type. We're excited for his future as he bulks up over the summer hopefully and keeps learning."
Bowles plans on doing the necessary work.
"So far it's been a little rough but I'm still putting on some weight, working out five days a week and practicing," he said. "As I get a little bit bigger I'm competing a little bit better. Just working more in the offseason, getting in the weight room more and just having the right mental state."
Tech will compete in the John Reece Duals on Sunday in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @GaryFauber