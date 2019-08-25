morgantown — Ten days ago, a story came out in Sports Illustrated that didn’t create much of ripple around here, even though it highlighted the sad state of college football and peripherally involved the state of West Virginia and, by natural extension, the Mountaineer football program.
The story was centered upon two of WVU’s most bitter rivals — Virginia Tech and Marshall — and the “bowl game” that was at stake when the two teams played in last year’s final regular-season game. To give you an idea of what the story was about, writer Ross Dellenger began right at the heart of the matter:
“Do not catch a touchdown. If you catch a touchdown, I’m going to have to fight you.”
That was the first paragraph. The second noted that Hokies wide receiver Tre Turner was encouraged by a small group of teammates — no longer with the team — who wanted to lose their Dec. 1 regular-season finale with Marshall not to catch that touchdown pass.
The reason?
If they won, they would have had to play in one of the 30 or so meaningless bowl games now on the NCAA agenda.
It was not a large group of traitorous players wanting to throw the game, and it wasn’t done to cash a bet. Simply put, it was because those players felt a dying season ought to be allowed to die out and they did not want to play in a meaningless bowl game.
However, they failed. Virginia Tech beat Marshall, 41-20, and advanced to the Military Bowl.
The situation in Blackburg was a team in disarray, players transferring out or being dismissed from the team. The story points out that, at one point, 14 Tech players were in the transfer portal with as many as five entering in one day.
But this look at what transpired is not about the decay of a proud Virginia Tech program after longtime coach Frank Beamer retired, but instead about the system in which it was operating. This was a system trying to send unworthy teams into post-season games.
These were not bowl games. Instead, they are bad TV shows.
Virginia Tech’s reaction was extreme and seemed to have parallels with Pete Rose’s transgressions that got him barred from baseball to the horror of our nation, at least in creating questions about the integrity of the games being played.
Times change. Once upon a time, there were four or five bowl games — Rose, Orange, Sugar, Cotton and then the Gator Bowl — and they were the highlight of the college season. They weren’t a playoff for a championship, they were four showcases of college football’s best games and players.
College football wasn’t as it is now, with 38 bowl games scheduled ... 76 teams out of 130.
It’s more like a participation trophy to a Little League player than it is a reward for accomplishment over a long, hard season. I dare anyone to name all the bowls.
Do you wonder why there so many? Wonder no more.
ESPN and its network of networks.
Twenty-nine of the bowls — including the national championship game — are on ESPN and seven on other networks with two to be announced.
Of those seven, four are on ABC, owned by The Walt Disney Company, which also owns ESPN and which has, for all intents and purposes merged ABC and ESPN. The other three network games are on CBS.
Of course, others benefit from the bowl games: Local tourist councils, hotels, restaurants and attractions. Local charities are also helped with the proceeds.
But mostly, it’s the bowl committee members benefiting. They spend much of their falls on tours around the country being hosted by conferences and schools who want to be invited to the bowls.
Why do schools want to go to bad bowl games?
Well, it’s a couple of more weeks post-season practice, there’s a payout to the school for participating, although some wind up with a loss, there’s a good party week on the expense account for many and a spot on national television, which can’t hurt recruiting.
As for the players, they get a sack of goodies ... a sweatsuit, maybe shoes, electronics, this and that, but it hardly matches what goes to the coach with the $10,000 or higher — much higher — bowl bonus or the money that ESPN makes by filling so much air time.
And as for the thought of players throwing a game to not appear in a bowl ... is that really far removed from players who have NFL careers ahead of them, like West Virginia’s Justin Crawford or Will Grier, who opted to skip a bowl game to work toward the NFL? That takes one of the top attractions the team had to offer and one of the players who got the team to the bowl out of the equation.
This is not to be critical of the player himself, for his career is far more important than getting a ring from the Camping World Bowl, a ring he will probably never show anyone as he strives to earn a Super Bowl ring.
The problem also isn’t the players skipping bowls. The problem is that there are far, far too many bowls.
The bowls have trouble drawing their own best players and more trouble drawing fans. Last year, a full third of the bowl games failed to draw 30,000 fans. Six of them drew less than 20,000 fans.
And, oh, by the way, Turner caught that touchdown pass in the Virginia Tech-Marshall game.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter at @bhertzel