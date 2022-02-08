WVU Tech is staring down the barrel of a busy week to close out the regular season. If the Golden Bears are to survive and qualify for the postseason, they will need plenty of performances like the one they gave in the second half against Point Park.
The Golden Bears broke open a close game with a 30-point third quarter and then cruised to a 96-66 win over the Pioneers Tuesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
Alanis Hill had her second triple-double of the season and was one of five players to score in double figures. She finished with 11 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds.
Tech (12-14 overall, 9-5 overall) won its fourth straight and added distance between itself and Point Park for third place in the River States Conference East Division standings.
"This was a big win, because we were playing a tough team," Hill said. "We're trying to maintain our record, and we're on a winning streak. We're just trying to win and make sure we (get a) top seed."
Hill's first triple-double came Nov. 30 in a win over Ohio Valley, which no longer has a team after the school was forced to close because of financial struggles at the end of the fall semester. Tech had been scheduled to visit Ohio Valley next week but is trying to find a replacement.
"She's got that ability," first-year Tech head coach Roger Hodge said of Hill. "Nobody does that every night, but at the same time, she's such an athletic kid, great rebounder, great passer and can score. So a very impressive night, obviously."
Hill wasn't alone in contributing to the blowout win.
l Junior center Bri Ball was dominant inside and finished with a game-high 28 points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocked shots.
"She runs the floor so well and is such a good athlete, when she's finishing like that she is hard to handle," Hodge said. "So I was impressed with her play tonight."
l Twin sisters Whittney and Brittney Justice were playing on their birthday. Whittney scored 15 of her 17 points in the third quarter, and Brittney — even on an off-night shooting the ball — had 12 points, three assists and zero turnovers.
"I thought that at times they were both very good," Hodge said. "We need that from them. Whether it's 40 minutes or 20, we need those stretches where they can be dominant, and they did that tonight. I thought (Whittney) was much more aggressive looking for her shot. If she gets a step or two, she's not a standing shooter so, again, she had that run and helped us pull away."
l Elle Baker finished with 10 points and four rebounds. The Golden Bears outrebounded Point 49-34.
l Emilee Whitt came off the bench and finished with six points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Tech fell behind eight at 22-14 in the first quarter but slowly got back in it in the second. An 11-2 run put the Golden Bears ahead 32-28 with 5:20 to go.
The Pioneers reclaimed the lead at 36-34 when Michelle Burns had seven points on an 8-2 run before Tech scored the last six points of the quarter to go into halftime leading 40-36.
Things went sharply in Tech's favor from there. The Pioneers (13-9, 6-7) were able to get to within 50-47, but the Golden Bears outscored them 20-5 over the final five minutes of the third to take command at 70-52.
They didn't let up in the fourth and the starters exited when Ball's three-point play made it 88-62 with 4:26 to play.
"We came out a little bit flat. Defensively we just weren't real focused," Hodge said. "I think second half something flipped on there. We obviously played a great second half."
Burns led Point Park with 22 points, while Taylor Rinn had 11 points, six rebounds and four steals.
Starting Saturday, the Golden Bears will have four games in an eight-day stretch. They will host Carlow on Saturday at 3 p.m., travel to Indiana East on Monday for an 11 a.m. game, then return home Wednesday for a nonconference game against Bluefield State and will close the regular season Saturday, Feb. 19, on Senior Day against Ohio Christian.
That's not counting the possibility of replacing the Ohio Valley game.
"Any time this time of the year you get a conference win, that's huge," Hodge said. "But, again, it was a game that we thought could separate us if we could pull it off. I guess it's just a few games left, it gives us a big advantage. Obviously, big win."
