morgantown — Maybe it’s the influence of social media on college football, but it seems a trend is beginning to evolve in which coaches are now admitting to mistakes they have made, perhaps to take some pressure off their players.
A couple of times this season, West Virginia’s Neal Brown has referred to coaching errors, including this past week in the loss to Oklahoma.
Then, on Monday’s Big 12 coaches conference call, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy took some of the heat off his players for mistakes and big plays in Baylor’s come-from-behind victory to place it on the coaching.
“Defensively, we gave up three big runs where we got out of gaps,” Gundy said. “And two of those were caused by coaching errors. We were asking our players to do something they weren’t capable of doing.”
That is far more common than you might think.
College players are young, often inexperienced and not physically mature, which means there are things they can’t do.
You take an Oklahoma team and this isn’t a problem, but on a normal college team, you draw up plays that should work if assignments are carried out as planned, but often the player trying to carry it out may not be able to.
As a coach, you look and see that this certain play should work, but really should you call it if your personnel probably won’t be able to win the one-on-one assignment it takes to spring the ball carrier or beat the coverage?
l l l
As everyone in West Virginia knows, WVU’s defense has been weakened with a great number of injuries, and while they would not like to use that as an excuse during a three-game losing streak against superior teams, it is fact.
But they are not alone.
Texas’ defense has lost a number of big-time players, especially in the secondary, but has been able to survive. Tom Herman won’t let that become an excuse for such losses as the one to Oklahoma.
“We’ve had some of these guys two years, three years, some of them that are coming in and it’s our job to develop them,” he said. “There’s a standard of performance at the University of Texas that is acceptable and regardless of who you put out there, we’ve got to meet those standards.”
WVU, of course, does not have the same quality recruits as Texas, does not have the depth the Longhorns have and with Brown a first-year coach, he has not yet ingrained such a belief in his team.
That only comes with time and success.
l l l
This is not your old Kansas team under Les Miles this year.
The Jayhawks’ lease on the Big 12 basement may not have run out yet, but they now are a competitive member of the conference. They proved it again Saturday as they scared Texas, trying to rebound from its loss to Oklahoma, losing 50-48.
Yes, a loss is a loss, but this one was different and now they go about building on it.
“First of all, there’s things you have to get fixed,” Miles said. “You come off a game where you played extremely well at times, there’s things you can get done that make you a better team almost immediately.
“We’re looking at those, and obviously that’s where we’re headed. But it would be wrong for me not to tell my team they played well, they busted their butt to get victory and fell just a little short.”
l l l
Iowa State freshman Breece Hall had a huge game as the Cyclones beat Texas Tech 34-24 for their third consecutive win.
Hall broke loose for 183 rushing yards, including a 75-yard run for a score, to go with the 132 yards he gained the previous week against West Virginia.
All of a sudden, people are beginning to compare him to the star of the last two Iowa State teams, running back David Montgomery, but coach Matt Campbell isn’t sure that’s fair just yet.
“There’s a long way to go. I think the reality of it is David set such a great standard here of excellence in everything, from how he practiced, to how he played, to certainly what he did in this community,” Campbell said.
“I think the great thing is to have a guy like David that can kind of set a standard of excellence, especially in a position of, not only how he played, but how he carried himself in all areas. I think that’s one positive for a guy like Breece, to have somebody like that to look to, that’s not so distant away from the program that he can really look at and see, and maybe hold himself to the standards off the field that allowed David to become successful on the field.”
The freshman so far this season has 399 yards on 63 carries for a 6.3 per carry average with five touchdowns.
