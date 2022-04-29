Friday turned out to be a nice homecoming for Hunter Fansler and for WVU Tech.
It wasn't too shabby for Gator Warden, either.
Fansler, a Woodrow Wilson alumnus, returned to his alma mater and made two big defensive plays, Warden went 5-for-5 in his first game in over a month and the Golden Bears defeated Rio Grande 17-7 in seven innings Friday night.
Tech was playing in Beckley for the first time since 2019, the year Fansler graduated from Woodrow as a Class AAA first-team all-stater. He went on to play at Marshall but had his only season there cut short by the coronavirus pandemic of 2020.
"It was awesome," Fansler said of playing at Woodrow again. "It was just a great experience overall. We finally got to play a home game in Beckley for the first time in three years. It was amazing. We really just wanted to get a great crowd out here and show what we're capable of."
Fansler, who was inducted into the Woodrow Wilson Baseball Hall of Fame earlier this month, had a successful first night back at his old field. He was 2-for-3 and walked twice, and he scored the run that ended the game via the mercy rule in the bottom of the seventh.
It was from his spot in right field that Fansler made the biggest impact.
With their team already trailing 4-0, Rio Grande's Alex Scoular walked and Brady Conley singled to start the third. Clay Surrell then flied out to Fansler, who fired a perfect one-hop throw to Justin Pettifer at third base to double up Scoular.
"I knew I was going to have a chance whenever he was tagging up," Fansler said. "It was kind of a shorter throw here than what we had playing on with the (other) fields. I just gave it all I've got.
"I love playing defense," said Fansler, who was probably more known for his pitching while in high school. "I like swinging the bat."
In the fourth, Fansler ran down a fly ball from Scoular that was tailing away from him.
Tech held the RedStorm to one run in both innings.
"Huge momentum game," Tech head coach Lawrence Nesselrodt said of Fansler's performance. "You spark yourself with the glove sometimes."
Meanwhile, Warden celebrated his return to the lineup with a perfect day at the plate. He had been out because of an eligibility issue and was playing for the first time since an 11-3 loss at Point Park on March 18.
"It was great to be back out there and play with my boys," Warden said. "It was a blessing. I was glad to be out there."
Warden drove in five runs with five singles. He might have had a double when he drove in Fansler with the decisive run on a shot to the gap in right, but he slipped rounding first. Of course, it didn't matter.
"The ball just kind of fell my way," Warden said. "I knew I was going to put the barrell on it. I was sitting on that first pitcher; he was throwing a lot of junk. So I was sitting back. His fastball wasn't going to beat me. So I was just going up there and trying to do some damage and hit the ball hard."
The significance of Warden's big day was not lost on Nesselrodt.
"That's the beauty of baseball," he said. "It's storybook. I get cold chills when things like that happen."
Warden's day was indicative of the lineup as a whole. The Golden Bears pounded out 17 hits and scored in double digits for the third time in their last four games.
Francesco Calderon, who was coming off a two-homer game in a 20-3 win at Asbury last Saturday, again went deep — very deep. His two-run shot to straightaway center field hit in the parking lot well beyond the fence, eliciting an emphatic bat flip from the sophomore designated hitter.
Pettifer added a solo shot to lead off the second, and Noah Lukas blasted a two-run homer to dead center — not quite as deep as Calderon's — in the fifth.
Tech scored in every inning.
"Really coming together," Nesselrodt said. "It's been a tough grind. Very young team. We lost 13 guys (from a year ago), and basically everybody new at their positions. The guys have just continued to work hard through a lot of adversity."
Tech starter Matthew Gainer got the win. He worked six innings and scattered nine hits while allowing five runs, four earned.
RedStorm starter Trey Harvey gave up 10 earned runs and 12 hits over four innings.
Braeden Gaul was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
The Golden Bears went into the weekend with an outside shot of making the River States Conference playoffs. That came to an end with Oakland City's 7-6 win over Ohio Christian.
The teams will finish the series with a doubleheader Saturday starting at 1 p.m. The first game is scheduled for nine innings and the nightcap is set for seven.
Liberty graduate Trenton Begley, Calen Owens, Jared Sermershein, Rilley Dube, Cameron Asbury and Logan McClure will be honored on Senior Day between games.
