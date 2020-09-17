Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 66F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.