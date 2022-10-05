Beaver off to strong start for WVU Tech

It was nearly 365 days from the time Bryson Beaver reached the pinnacle of high school golf in West Virginia.
As a senior at Herbert Hoover, Beaver closed his career with a Class AA state championship last October. He trailed by one stroke after the first day but was able to overcome the deficit for a four-stroke victory.
A year later, Beaver has begun his college career and hasn't missed a beat.
The WVU Tech true freshman has placed second in his last two tournaments, including the annual Golden Bear Classic that wrapped up Tuesday on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs. He has placed in the top 10 of all four of the Golden Bears' tournaments so far.
"It's been a little bit better than I expected," Beaver said. "It's been fun. I really enjoy college golf. I've played well, so that makes it a little bit more fun. The success is nice, and I'm still trying to secure one, a win. But second in the conference and second in our tournament as a freshman isn't too bad."
He started the season with a ninth-place finish at the Fincastle Invitational hosted by Bluefield University. The following weekend he was tied for sixth at the Asbury Fall Invitational.
Beaver followed that with a 5-over 147 to finish runner-up at the River States Conference Fall Preview.
This week, Beaver rode a strong second round to another runner-up showing on his home course at Glade Springs. He was one of three Tech golfers to finish in the top 10 to lead the Golden Bears to the championship with a six-stroke advantage over Indiana-Kokomo.
Lukas Lange was tied for sixth at 9-over and Philip Rothoff tied for eighth at 10-over.
Beaver was the only golfer not to finish above par on the final day, shooting even to follow up Monday's 6-over that left him six shots back of the lead. He and Rodrigo Portilla of Rio Grande finished tied for second behind winner Corbin Robinson of Indiana-Kokomo.
"I hit my irons a little bit better (on Tuesday)," Beaver said. "I wasn't forced to get up-and-down as much, but when I was I chipped really well and putted well."
Consistency and staying out of trouble have been big for Beaver.
"I've been scrambling really well," he said. "I haven't hit the ball as good as I would like, but I've stayed in it and made a lot of pars."
Beaver said the competition has been the biggest difference between high school and college.
"In high school, you have some kids that are good, but then you have really bad ones," he said. "But in college we're all on scholarship. We're all playing at the same level. So it drives you to compete instead of just playing as well as you have to to win."
Beaver's runner-up finish at the Golden Bear Classic came two days shy of the one year anniversary of his state championship. This year's state tournament wrapped up Wednesday, and Beaver is still friends with many who competed in Wheeling.
"I've been in touch with a lot of the guys up there this week," said Beaver, who also won the W.Va. Junior Amateur in July. "I definitely wish I could be there. But I've called them all and just kind of gave them a couple of tips on how to succeed up there. It's a challenging golf course. You've just got to keep your head in it and not get too down and make bad numbers."
Judging by Beaver's results, they hopefully listened.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
