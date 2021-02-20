Basketball brings Kowalska, Kjaerholt together

F. Brian Ferguson/For The Register-HeraldWVU Tech women's basketball head coach Anna Kowalska, standing, and husband and assistant coach Nic Kjaerholt, seated right, lead the team against Concordia University Jan. 23 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center. Kowalska and Kjaerholt were reunited in the fall when he was hired after a two-year stint as a graduate assistant for the Florida State women's basketball team.