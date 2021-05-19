Ball drop part of Marshall golf outing

The inaugural Mark Walker Golf Ball Drop fundraiser will be part of the 31st annual Big Green Golf Outing May 24 at Grandview Country Club. The event is sponsored by Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni and Big Green Club.
The event is named for Mark Walker, a longtime Marshall supporter who is battling some health issues.
“Because of Covid, we have had to cancel some fundraising events and were trying to come up with a new idea,” said Amanda Ashley with the SCABGC. “We decided to do the ball drop, where people can sponsor a ball or however many they want. We have a computerized system that is assigning names to the golf balls.”
The drop will take place immediately after the golf outing. Golf balls will be dropped from a tractor owned by Grandview owner Randy Scott. The ball that stops closest to or is first to drop in the hole wins $1,000. The ball farthest from the hole will win a special prize pack. A coach’s choice ball will also be drawn for an additional special prize.
Ashley said they hope Walker and his family can be there to pull the lever to release the golf balls.
Costs are one ball for $10, three for $25, 10 for $50 and 25 for $100. These are available now and will remain available until 3 p.m. the day of the event.
The drop can be viewed on Facebook Live as the winners are announced. There will be opportunities to purchase tickets prior to and during the golf outing. Go to Facebook and like “Marshall University Southern Coalfields Alumni & Big Green Club” for more information.
All proceeds from the day will benefit the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, which provides scholarships for student-athletes at Marshall University. Scholarship money of $1,500 is also given to high school seniors from Raleigh, Summers, Wyoming and Fayette counties who will attend Marshall.
Ashley added that she appreciates how accommodating and supportive Scott and Grandview have been of the drop since discussions began earlier this year.