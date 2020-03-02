Junior Arrey knew all about the doubts, and he used them to his advantage all season.
"To be honest, it was personal this year," WVU Tech's junior point guard said. "There's a lot of people out there who thought Tech wasn't going to do anything because we lost four big-time seniors. I took that hard because it was like they thought, 'Junior Arrey won't be able to lead this team back to what it was the year before.' I was definitely motivated by that. I wanted to make sure people knew you can't sleep on me or this team at all."
They got the message.
Led by Arrey, the Golden Bears got things on track and did what no one expected. A 15-1 conference record led to a second straight River States Conference regular season championship and automatic berth into the NAIA Division II national tournament.
Arrey was recognized for his big year as the RSC Men's Basketball Player of the Year on Monday. Right along with him, first-year head coach James Long was voted Men's Coach of the Year.
"All of the work and tears I've put in the offseason, all those hours I've put in when no one saw me in the gym, it means a lot," Arrey said. "To be honest, when I found out I won the award I broke down in my room crying because all the hard work I put in paid off and it showed."
Arrey emerged as the leader he knew he could be. He wound up leading the Golden Bears in points (16.4), assists (5.8) and steals (2.1) and was second in rebounds (6.0). He had 10 double-doubles and came close to a triple-double in several games.
"If you look at his stats you may go, 'Oh, he's only averaging 16 a game,' but it if you look at it, (his stats) are incredible," Long said. "He is top five in scoring. He is No. 1 in assists by a mile. He's top 15 in rebounding as a point guard. No. 1 in steals by a mile. Statistically, across the board, there's no one like it."
Long said Arrey's play has been vital to the team's progression.
"Especially early in the year, he was unbelievable for us," he said. "He took a lot on his shoulders. And he gave time for our team to grow and that's what they've done. Our whole team has just gotten so much better across the board because of that buy-in and it's been cool to see. He definitely deserves player of the year."
Long, meanwhile, was also able to exceed expectations. Replacing 16-year coach Bob Williams in July, Long was tasked not only with getting the coach-player relationship established, but also finding the right on-court chemistry to replace the likes of All-Americans Elisha Boone and Brandon Shingles.
It took a while, but everything started to jell just in time for the conference schedule to kick into gear. The Golden Bears won the East Division and took the No. 1 overall seed into the RSC tournament last week. They were ranked 15th in the nation going into Saturday's 73-69 semifinal loss to Indiana-Kokomo.
Arrey and Long were not alone.
Joining Arrey on the first team is junior Tamon Scruggs. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds. He won the conference player of the week award the first two weeks of the season before a knee injury in early December forced him to miss nine games.
Three-point specialist Andreas Jonnson was voted to the second team. He averages 10.5 points per game and is shooting 52.6 percent (80 of 152) from deep.
Jonsson was also named to the Champions of Character team.
"When this award came in and the guys' awards came in, it was just really cool for me because it shows the buy-in," Long said.
Tech will learn its first-round national tournament opponent on Wednesday.
