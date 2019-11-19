Arrey and Scruggs lead Tech in home opener

Junior Arrey likes to have an impact in different aspects of any given game. In the end, getting the win is even more important.
He got both Tuesday night.
Arrey flirted with a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists as WVU Tech defeated Wilberforce 101-57 in its home opener Tuesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Golden Bears (3-4) snapped a two-game losing streak in first-year head coach James Long’s first game in Beckley. Four players scored in double figures and all 12 players who got in finished with at least two points.
Arrey was one of three Tech players to score 17 points. The others were Tamon Scruggs, who also had a double-double with 15 rebounds, and Andreas Jonsson.
“I love it (but) the thing that’s crazy is I don’t really care about the points, I don’t care about rebounds, steals, assists. I just want to win,” Arrey said. “That’s one of my main goals in life, just being a winner. Winners win and losers lose, and I don’t want to be a loser at all.
“I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. If that means score, score. Rebound, rebound. Steal the ball. Dish it out.”
“Junior’s a bulldog,” Long said. “I was talking to (former Tech All-American) Elisha Boone today and we were talking about, Junior’s going to show up. No matter who we’re playing, no matter what day, he’s going to show up and he’s going to play. He loves basketball. He’s big for us.”
About the only thing Arrey didn’t do was dunk, which remains a goal for the 6-foot point guard. He did exit the game with 6:45 to play after favoring his right knee going into a timeout. It was the same knee that he injured in 2017, costing him all but two games of the season.
He said the knee is fine and he will be good for Saturday’s home game against Campbellsville-Somerset.
Tech won Tuesday’s game at the glass, outrebounding Wilberforce 53-28. Forty of those came on the defensive glass — the Bulldogs managed just six second-chance points on the night.
“That’s been a real big point of emphasis for us,” Long said. “You can do rebounding drills all day and you can work on the technique, but at the end of the day when you get in the game it’s a pride thing. We talk about it. You have to take pride in going up and getting a rebound. Because we are small. We did a lot better job with that today.”
The Golden Bears did commit 21 turnovers. Long joked that he jinxed the team because he mentioned to the coaching staff that Tech is in the top 10 in the nation in turnover margin before giving credit to the Bulldogs’ defense.
“That’s what Wilberforce does,” he said. “They do a good job of junking it up and taking you out of things, and if you’re lax with the ball they will make you pay for it.”
Tech led 38-26 at the break before scoring the first nine points of the second half to make it a 21-point game. The margin of error hovered in that range until the Golden Bears exploded in the final 10 minutes.
Jonsson scored all 17 of his points in second half, including five 3-pointers. Andrew Work, Luke Vass and Brent Daniels also hit from deep as Tech outscored Wilberforce 39-16 during that stretch.
Work, a freshman from Oak Hill, finished with 12 points for his third double-figure game of the season.
Isaiah Jones led the Bulldogs (2-10) with 18 points.
Saturday’s game with Campbellsville-Somerset will tip off at 5 p.m. The Tech women will follow with their home debut against Washington Adventist at 7 p.m.
