Area players set for next level

While many area schools opted to hold off on signing ceremonies, several athletes made their college choices known on national letter of intent signing day.
Nate Baker, TE/FB, Greenbrier East. Baker is off to West Virginia State. He ran for 164 yards and four touchdowns and had a pair of receiving TDs for the Spartans.
Caleb Bower, RB, Wyoming East. Bower is heading to Concord to be play for head coach Dave Walker, a Wyoming County native. Bower broke through as a junior when he ran for 2,034 yards and 26 touchdowns on his way to Class AA first-team all-state honors. The Warriors were limited to five games due to Covid-19 in Bower’s senior year, but he still managed second-team all-state with 656 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jace Colucci, WR, Woodrow Wilson. In his only season with the Flying Eagles after transferring from Westside, Colucci caught 29 passes for 558 yards and seven touchdowns. His 170 yards against George Washington set a school single-game record. Colucci also returned two punts for touchdowns. He will continue his career at Glenville State.
Caleb Jantuah, QB, Richwood. The four-year starter wrapped up his career with 1,301 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns as a senior. The West Virginia State signee also threw for 601 yards and three TDs and was named Class A second-team all-state.
Christian McNeely, WR, Greenbrier East. McNeely caught 12 passes for 131 yards and a score as a senior. He will play at Ferrum College in Virginia.
Josh Reilley, DL, Wyoming East. Reilley will join his teammate Bower at Concord. Reilley was a second-team all-state offensive lineman in 2020 but is listed as a defensive lineman by Concord.
Quentin Wilson, RB/DE, Greenbrier East. Wilson is off to Glenville after rushing for 795 yards and seven TDs for the Spartans.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber