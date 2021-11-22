Anochili-Killen growing as a player

HUNTINGTON — Obinna Anochili-Killen joined an exclusive club among Marshall basketball players on Sunday.
Anochili-Killen, a 6-foot-8, 220 pound sophomore originally from Nigeria who was a high school star at Chapmanville, blocked 10 shots in the Thundering Herd’s 80-66 win against visiting Jackson State. He’s now one of just two players in program history to hit double-digits in blocks in a single game — the other is current Utah Jazz center and NBA veteran Hassan Whiteside.
In Sunday’s game Anochili-Killen finished with 15 points and nine rebounds to go with his 10 blocks, nearly notching the first triple-double of his collegiate career. He has been one of Marshall’s best players during a 3-1 start to the season, hitting double-digits in scoring in all four games while also providing a much-needed presence on the glass and in the paint.
Anochili-Killen said the message to him has been he needs to step up his game, and so far he has answered the call for the Herd.
“Me and the coaches have talked about it,” Anochili-Killen said. “I need to start producing more, and that is what I try to do every single time I get on the court. I just try to produce in everything. I don’t look at points, I just try to go get rebounds offensively and defensively. I try to block shots. Those are the things that I do best.”
The growth in his game from his freshman season to now is obvious. On offense Anochili-Killen hit double-digits in scoring just four times all of last season when he was regularly in the starting lineup for MU. He averaged just 2.8 rebounds per game and never had more than three blocks in a game — which he only did once early in the season against Arkansas State.
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said this is all part of the process for Anochili-Killen. The former Chapmanville Tiger state champion is far from a finished product, but he is more than capable of playing an important role for the Herd right now.
“It’s not a miracle,” D’Antoni said. “It’s not one game. He’s just growing as a player. He’s doing it every day in practice, you can see it. When you’re growing, it’s not always moving upwards, sometimes you get down a little bit but I fully expect him to continue his growth.”
While D’Antoni certainly had plenty of praise for his breakout sophomore forward, he was also quick to point out that Anochili-Killen left some production out on the court. He didn’t have a great night from the field, finishing 4 of 11, and missed four foul shots in Sunday’s win.
“He’s 7 of 11 (at the foul line) — he’s a better free-throw shooter than that. That should be 9 of 11. He had some shots in and around the basket where either they got their hand on the ball because he exposed it or he was a little bit too quick and he missed a shot. He’s going to do all those things, but he’s going to get better. Those stats are going to get better and better. As he grows, we grow as a team.”
Anochili-Killen wasn’t the only Marshall player with a strong showing against the Tigers on Sunday. Taevion Kinsey bounced back from a down game (by his standards) to lead the Herd with 24 points to go with five rebounds and five assists.
Darius George also continued his run of recent impressive performances. George led MU with a career-high 24 points in last week’s loss to Campbell then went for 18 Sunday against JSU. Point guard Andrew Taylor hit double-digits in scoring with 11 points and a team-high eight assists in the win.
The schedule doesn’t get any easier in the near future for MU.
Marshal hosts a solid Louisiana team on Tuesday (7 p.m., streaming on ESPN+) that suffered its only loss of the season on Sunday. The Ragin’ Cajuns are now 3-1 after getting pounded by a potentially very good Indiana Hoosiers squad 76-44 in Bloomington.
Guess where the Herd goes for its first road game of the season on Saturday? That’s right, Bloomington, Ind., to take on the Indiana Hoosiers.