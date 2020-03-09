Ankle injury hasn't kept Dudley down

Not that a little thing like an ankle injury was ever going to keep Logan Dudley down, but there was no way she was going to miss this season. And it went beyond this being her last year.
"I knew that this year we were bringing back a really special team," the WVU Tech forward said. "We had a lot of really good players coming in, and off the team last year we only lost two people. I knew we had a shot of going to the nationals. I knew that we had a really special team here and I wanted every bit to be a part of that."
Last season was indeed one to remember for the Lady Golden Bears. They won their final 13 River States Conference games to win the regular season championship, which secured their first trip to the NAIA Division II national tournament. For good measure, Tech went on to win the conference tournament.
Tech did suffer two significant losses from that team in All-America point guard Savannah Shamblin and guard Alexandra Combs. But with established players such as Brittney Justice, Whittney Justice and Laura Requena coming back, the prospects of another big season were obvious.
That was the driving force for Dudley, a 5-foot-10 senior who has hobbled through the last two seasons.
"Our very last game (of her sophomore season) I ended up hurting my left ankle," Dudley said. "Ever since then I played all last season with it, and this season it came back and was way worse than previously. It's been tough, but luckily it's held out."
Dudley played in Tech's first game of the season, a 78-68 loss at Coastal Georgia. It was a good night for Dudley, who finished with 12 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes, but the ankle flared up bad enough to keep her on the bench for the team's next 13 games.
She has only missed one game since, but her minutes have been significantly reduced. At times it has taken Dudley landing in just the right way to send her to the floor in excruciating pain.
Yet, she keeps going.
"It's been tough, but every step of the way I've had my teammates and coaches and everybody behind me," Dudley said. "That made me feel better, so that helped a lot. That helped the recovery. And knowing they always trusted me was the biggest part that helped.
"Thank God I didn't miss too much of the conference season."
The injury undoubtedly has taken its toll. Dudley has not played more than eight minutes in a game since she played 13 against Indiana-Kokomo on Feb. 1.
"She's tough. She's pushing through a lot of injuries," second-year head coach Anna Kowalska said. "That's what seniors do. She's there for the team and she will do anything just to play. As a coach, you appreciate that a lot. She never complains to me. She never stops drills, she never stops a practice. You couldn't ask for a better leader than what she is."
Just as anticipated, the Lady Bears repeated as conference champions for a second NAIA berth. Dudley and her teammates are now in Sioux City, Iowa, where they will take on hometown favorite Morningside Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time.
Tech was upset by IU-Kokomo in RSC tournament quarterfinals, but Dudley says everyone has moved past that and is ready for the Lady Mustangs.
"We're still going really, really hard (in practice)," Dudley said. "I know that we are going to nationals and we have (at least) one more game left, hopefully even more. They've been really tough, because we have a good shot of beating (Morningside). We've got to play one of our best games."
Kowalska knows Dudley will give all that she has.
"She plays with heart," Kowalska said. "I'm going to be honest with you, I don't think she has played a 100 percent game yet. She's a teammate. I'm very proud of her."
