Ali says Marshall must be patient with run game

Marshall has been very good on offense in wins against Navy and North Carolina Central, with a lot of attention paid to the Thundering Herd’s passing attack led by standout quarterback Grant Wells.
The MU run game, meanwhile, was decent in the season-opening 49-7 win at Navy — highlighted by six short rushing touchdowns. Last week in a 44-10 win against NCCU the Marshall ground game looked much better with a 237-yard team performance that featured three rushing touchdowns with seven different players getting carries and five of those players running the ball at least six times.
Marshall leaned heavily on the run game in the recent past with former Herd standout Brenden Knox leading the way. This season, with Knox now gone, Marshall has spread its carries around while adjusting to MU’s new up-tempo style of play.
The results have been mixed so far, redshirt freshman running back Rasheen Ali said, but the running backs are getting better every day with East Carolina set to visit Huntington on Saturday (6 p.m., streaming on CBS Sports Network Facebook).
“I feel like we have to be a little more patient sometimes in the run game,” Ali said. “We’re kind of rushing it. We’re still getting the feel for it, but I think the more we watch film and the more we really understand our opponent the better we’ll become in the run game.”
Ali has been among the standouts of that group through two games. Against Navy, the Cleveland native had team highs with 14 carries for 59 yards and four touchdowns. Last week he and Sheldon Evans tied for a team high with eight carries -- Ali ran for 45 yards while Evans had 25 yards.
Most of that production came in the first half last week, while in the second half Knowledge McDaniel finished with a team-high 67 yards with a touchdown against NCCU while true freshman and former Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne had six carries for 38 yards and a touchdown.
One of the real battles for the Marshall running backs has been learning that patience Ali spoke of while also keeping the offense moving fast and going up-tempo.
“It’s definitely hard, but the more they explain it to us and the more we understand what the three-tech and the shades and the shifts in the defensive line and we know what the linebackers are doing, it makes the game easier,” Ali said. “We’ve been working on that a lot this week and we’ve been really trying to understand our opponent.
“When we slow the film down and tell us “if you were just a little more patient” and you see the lanes that open up. You’re so quick to get the ball, you’ve just got to trust your O-linemen. We have to trust our O-linemen more.”
The Thundering Herd running backs have not been limited to just carrying the ball through two games. Marshall has made the running backs involved in the pass game out of the backfield successfully. Ali, for example, led MU with eight catches in the win against North Carolina Central while Evans finished with three receptions and Payne had two catches.
For Ali, catching the ball out of the backfield is a chance to show off his moves in the open field. He said he has not been asked to do much in the regard in the past going back to high school, but he enjoys it just the same.
“I love it,” Ali said. “It’s one of my first times doing it. Before I never really caught the ball out of the backfield in high school, but I love catching the ball out of the backfield. I feel like it makes me more versatile and gets me in the open field. I can just catch it and get downhill.”