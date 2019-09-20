morgantown — Call it a feeling, if you must, for there is no analytical way to back it up, and in this world where real football has become even more computerized than Madden, everything must be laid out in algorithms that is a rare occurrence.
Yet, it is real – the feeling, that is, if not the premise.
When Neal Brown inherited the West Virginia football team that plays at Kansas at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday in a game you can see on ESPN+, he came with a promise that the culture would change.
Indeed it has, from team building to community relations, but those aspects are only what the media has focused on.
There is, however, something more. You get the feeling for the first time in almost a decade that defense and special teams matter.
Certainly there is no one who played on the Dana Holgorsen defenses who would profess that they were treated like second class citizens and, certainly, former defensive coordinator Tony Gibson lived and breathed defense.
But if you were to try to define West Virginia’s football approach in the Holgorsen Era, it was a time when the Mountaineers were trying to outscore the opposition.
It was as if the two most revered games in the Holgorsen Era were the 70-33 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl and the 70-63 victory over Baylor in WVU’s first game in the Big 12.
Now, the approach is far more holistic. Defense and special teams are as much a part of what this football team is about as the offense.
Logan Thimons, the fullback and special teams whiz whose blocked punt against North Carolina State was crucial in the outcome of the game, was asked about it. He bought in entirely.
“It’s such a science now, especially that you have coaches now dedicating their lives to researching different things and what the formula is to win games,” he said.
Take the blocked punt, for example.
“They say there’s a 90 percent chance of winning a game when you block a punt,” he said. “That’s something they tell us all the time and it’s something I believe as well. It’s a big momentum play. We go punch it in after that. The moment we build off special teams lasts the whole game.”
No longer is the feel Grier and Jennings and Stills have to click to win. There are other ways to win, and a group like the defensive unit can take pride in its value to the team.
“We come into a game with the mindset not to give up any points. We don’t want to give up a first down,” said cornerback Keith Washington, who is a cornerstone of the defense. “In the past, we felt if we gave up 21 points we’d still be all right. This year we don’t want to give up anything.”
There are defensive players who were here over a good part of the Holgorsen era who don’t feel the offense was all that mattered, but they’ve still noticed a change in the aura that surrounds the team.
“I wouldn’t say the defense was overlooked,” said senior defensive end Reese Donahue. “Even with the other staff, there was an expectation that we stop them.”
But there is one major difference.
“We’re more of a team now,” Donahue said. “It’s not offense and defense separate ... we’re more of a team. The standard doesn’t change from the other staff to this staff, but a lot of other stuff has changed.”
Maybe it’s the fusion of offense, defense and special teams that magnifies the transition, but it seems like when you talk to fans — that still goes on, even in this social media age — there is more homage being bestowed on the other units than in the most recent previous years.
That certainly is felt by the players on those units, and as they feel it, they take more pride in their work and the results should be better.
