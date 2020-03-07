Noah Adams' undefeated run continued on Saturday. If it lasts one more day, he will win his first conference championship.
The West Virginia University redshirt sophomore won his quarterfinal and semifinal matches at the Big 12 Championships and will wrestle for the 197-pound championship Sunday in Tulsa, Okla.
Adams, the No. 1 seed at 197, edged North Dakota State's Cordell Eaton 2-1 in the quarterfinals. That victory secured his spot in the NCAA national championships set for March 19-21 in Minneapolis.
Adams then defeated No. 4 Stephen Buchanan of Wyoming 7-4 in the semifinals. Adams beat Buchanan 9-8 in the regular season.
The 2017 Independence graduate is the No. 2-ranked 197-pounder in the nation.
Adams, who ran his record to 31-0, will take on No. 2 seed Tanner Sloan of South Dakota State in the finals, which will start at 7 p.m.