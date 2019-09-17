Ability to adapt big for WVU

morgantown — Football has so many variations that a coach becomes as much of a sculptor as he is anything else, trying to shape the Xs and Os that he believes in into something that fits the players he has on hand.
An offense built on speed can be a thing of beauty – if you have speed.
A defense based upon aggressiveness and a pass rush can send you to the Hall of Fame as a coach – if you have pass rushers.
If you don’t, then you have to make changes, even if it worked for you before.
So it was with Neal Brown, who took seven days and seven nights to re-create the football team that was beaten and battered, 38-7, by Missouri into a team that would whip up on unbeaten North Carolina State, 44-27, the following Saturday.
“You just can’t keep doing the same things,” Brown said. “Just because we had success doing certain things in the past, you have to adapt. It isn’t about what we’re most comfortable with or what I’m most comfortable with, it’s what the kids can do the best. You keep trying until you find some things that work.”
And so, after much analysis and study of new personnel, Brown took out the chisel and a marble block and began his new creation.
“We did not play well at all against Missouri. We really challenged our guys. We had more physical practices,” Brown said on Monday morning’s Big 12 coaches conference call. “I thought they came out and responded. We blocked better, we tackled better, our energy was great. I thought we fed off the crowd.”
And just what did he do to re-create his team — especially the offense?
“We really have struggled to run the football, so we sort of re-created ourselves in the last week. We tried to put our offensive line in a better position, and I thought we did that,” Brown said.
Fate played a hand in it, for two starters — guards Josh Sills and Michael Brown — were out for the the N.C. State. Inexperienced players James Gmiter and John Young, along with a freshman center, Briason Mays, making his first start, were inserted into the lineup.
They were all so raw that really there were no bad habits for them to break.
“Gmiter making his first start relatively new to the position — he played defensive line in high school — I thought he fared very well,” Brown said. “There are obviously some things he’s got to improve on. But he stayed in good body position. His eyes were good.
“Briason, the best thing he did was communicate. He played with great effort. He played that way through the whole game.”
But what made this all able to work was the improvement from Chase Behrndt, who had struggled while losing the starting center job.
“Chase Behrndt played his best game of the season by far,” Brown said. “I thought he played physical. He was as big a factor as anybody in our improvement.”
Add into that the fact that senior left tackle Colton McKivitz continues to be the rock out from which all this is carved.
“Colton, to me, is a dude,” Brown said. “He prepares like a dude. He plays like a dude and he leads like a dude.”
With the offensive line finally moving people and with the offense significantly changed from a power game to a more deceptive running game built on motion, the running backs stepped up, too — even without Tevin Bush, the littlest runner who was sitting out on a one-game suspension and will be back this week.
“Our running backs in general ran the ball harder and were more decisive. There was less hesitation by them and I thought that was the biggest factor,” Brown said.
So how does WVU move forward from here as it goes into Big 12 competition facing Kansas in Lawrence at Noon on Saturday?
“What we are going to do is Mike (Brown) will be back, Josh (Sills) we’re not sure on yet, so we’ll rotate a few more guys in there. We played six last week. Maybe we can get it up to seven or eight and that will help us,” Brown said.
And as for the offensive approach?
“We’re at a point where we’ll have to present differently each and every week to have success in the running game,” Brown said. “We’re not at the point where we can just mash people. Hopefully we’ll get to that point, but we’re not there now.”
