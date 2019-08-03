morgantown — If you believe in omens, then you believe Friday marked the beginning of a wonderful era of West Virginia football.
As Neal Brown came out through the Caperton Indoor Facility and entered the upper practice field at the Milan Puskar Stadium complex, the clock showed precisely 9:23.
Soft white, puffy clouds gave the moment a cotton candy feel.
The sun was strong and warm, casting morning shadows as Brown began his first preseason camp as the popular choice to replace Dana Holgorsen.
It was a perfect day for football and for Neal Brown, although he wasn’t feeling as if he were entering into a new phase of either his life or career.
“I didn’t feel much of that today,” the former Troy head coach admitted “Probably the first day of spring had the most impact. Its the first day you’re out there, trying to figure everything out.
“But after eight months it’s worn off. I didn’t take the field today feeling ‘Oh, man, this is our first practice.’”
Maybe not, but some of his players and coaches sense the dawning of a new era.
As the players jogged out to the field, some ahead of Brown, some behind him, in shoulder pads and shorts, some carrying their helmets, some with the helmets laid back on their heads, there was a sense of something new happening.
“It’s been a long time away, baby!” shouted T.J. Simmons, the exuberant wide receiver from Alabama. “YA-HOO!”
“It’s time, boys!” one of the assistant coaches shouted.
And so it began, far, far different than the spring.
“I knew in the spring our roster would change quite a bit,” Brown admitted during his post practice press session. “We weren’t as good as we need to be in the spring. Not only that, we didn’t have the level of energy that I want to have on my football team. Our leadership wasn’t as good as we need it to be and we didn’t have depth.
All of that was addressed in the off-season.
“We look like a different football team than we did in the spring,” Brown admitted.
Despite some defections that seemed to lay land mines in his path -- safety Kenny Robinson and wide receiver Marcus Simms leaving -- Brown was liking what he saw of the way they began addressing the isses that needed to be addressed.
Take the receiver situation. You can’t be short in that department, and we mean that in all aspects of the term short. You can’t not have the numbers and the players you have can’t be undersized.
“We needed length. Now we’ve got length,” Brown said.
Florida State graduate transfer George Campbell, a one-time top recruit, is 6-4 and Brown says he might be taller and closer to 200 pounds than the 183 he’s listed at. Redshirt freshman Bryce Wheaton is 6-3.
“He may have had the best summer of anyone,” Brown said.
Temple transfer Sean Ryan, who is hoping to be approved this year, is 6-3 and has been turning heads.
But it’s Campbell who holds all the cards here.
“Recruiting sites had him in the Top 10 in the country when he came out of high school,” Brown related.
But he ran into a string of hard luck.
“He was never healthy at FSU,” Brown said. “Two seasons ended in injury. He was ready to transfer to Penn State, but something happened in the admission process. He’s humble and hungry to rewrite his college football story.”
Campbell also help address the leadership situation.
“We didn’t have a senior in the receivers room this spring,” he noted. “Outside of T.J. Simmons we didn’t have anyone with an up approach every day.”
Another plaiyer who brings the intangibles -- as well as the tangibles -- that Brown is seeking is grad transfer linebacker Reuben Jones. He looks the part of a linebacker and, out of Michigan, brings with a winning tradition and good coaching.
“He has a lot of talent but it didn’t work out at Michigan,” Brown said.
Follow Bob Hertzel on Twitter @bhertzel