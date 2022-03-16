"A good way to go out": Robertson closes career with national championship

Logan Robertson remembers the first match he ever wrestled.
"I was in sixth grade. It was my first year wrestling," he said. "I didn't make the basketball team so I tried out for wrestling because my uncle told me he thought I would be good at it."
And he was a bit overmatched.
"I wrestled at 78 pounds and weighed 60, probably," Robertson said with a laugh. "I got pinned within the first 30 seconds, I would imagine."
So the beginning wasn't a tale of success. It did, however, become a story of perseverance. Despite that rough introduction, Robertson stuck with it.
Eleven years later, he wrestled his last match and will remember it much more vividly for the rest of his life.
Robertson, a Greenbrier West graduate, went out on top last weekend, winning the 133-pound national title at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association Championships.
Robertson, the second seed, was mostly dominant through the tournament, getting a tech fall and major decision in his first two matches. His semifinal match got a little hairy but he pulled out a sudden victory, then decisioned Zachary Foote of the Iowa State Wrestling Club 2-0 for the national championship.
"It was honestly one of the best feelings I ever had," said Robertson, who finished the year with a 28-6 record. "It was for multiple reasons. Having a group of people around me supporting me. I did it for all the people that were there supporting me. My parents were there to support me, and the teammates and coaches I have at Liberty, the support system was just amazing."
Robertson got an escape in the second period to take a 1-0 lead over Foote. In the third, Foote chose to start on the bottom and Robertson stayed in control the entire period, earning a riding time point to close it out.
Robertson, ninth overall in the NCWA national rankings, allowed only three points in the entire tournament, and they all came in his semifinal match against Michael Rodriguez of Springfield Tech. Robertson was called for stalling to tie the match at 3-3 and send it to overtime.
Robertson felt he was more prepared for extra time than Rodriguez.
"I just knew if I was going to beat this dude, I had to do it now," he said. "I knew he had slid down a lot and my conditioning would help me a lot. I got into a Russian position, shot his leg and took him down right then and there and had enough energy to win in overtime."
The 5-3 win not only sent him to the finals, but stood out for another reason. Robertson came out of the match with a black eye. He blocked one of Rodriguez's shots and the top of his head hit Robertson right under his right eye.
"I felt it immediately," Robertson said, adding it was one of the worst he's had. "You could see it forming immediately."
Robertson was already assured All-America status going into the semifinals, which is a huge accomplishment in itself. But he had long ago sought out to win a national championship, even before transferring to Liberty.
He spent two seasons at WVU Tech after transferring from Marshall, which does not have a wrestling program. After the 2020 season, Robertson — who qualified for the NAIA Nationals and went 1-2 — still had one more season of eligibility.
He went to Liberty, a perennial NCWA power, with intentions of continuing to grow as a wrestler and to win that national title.
But there was a twist of irony along the way. The 2020 NAIA Nationals were held right before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, so Robertson escaped losing his season. Unfortunately, the NCWA canceled the 2021 season because of Covid.
Robertson looked at the positive side of things.
"It ended up being a blessing because I got a whole year to train at Liberty with all the great coaches and staff we have here," he said. "So basically I had a year to improve my skills."
Robertson was one of seven Liberty wrestlers to win national titles and the Flames won their fourth straight team championship.
There is a bit of a parallel in Robertson's life to the national title. Just as that came in his last collegiate match, his high school farewell resulted in a state championship — 126 pounds for Greenbrier West in 2016.
Robertson was a four-time state place winner. He was fifth at 106 as a freshman at Shady Spring before transferring to Greenbrier West, where he was runner-up at 113 as a sophomore and third at 120 as a junior before his state title as a senior.
Robertson's overall high school record was 155-17.
With the national championship, Robertson's career is now over. He realizes how special it is to get to end it in such a huge way.
"It was definitely a good way to go out," he said. "That's why I was so emotional after the match. I was crying happy tears. That was absolutely the best way I could think of going out, having my family in Texas there with me and the group of people I had supporting me."
He came a long way from that undersized sixth-grader.
"I told my parents I'm surprised I stuck with it because it was so hard," Robertson said. "I'm glad I decided to stuck with it."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5