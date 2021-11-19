49ers defense struggles against the pass

One week after failing a test against one of the best defensive teams in Conference USA, Marshall gets a shot at one of the worst defenses in the league.
The Thundering Herd visits Charlotte on Saturday (3:30 p.m., streaming on Stadium) looking to bounce back after the Blazers put the clamps on MU’s offense with a chance to bounce back and keep pace for a spot in the C-USA title game.
The 49ers (5-5, 3-3 C-USA) have had their memorable moments this season, but no Conference USA team has been worse against the pass in league play than Charlotte. In six C-USA games, the 49ers have allowed 2,040 passing yards — 340 per game — and 18 passing touchdowns. For the sake of comparison, no other team in the league has allowed more than 14 touchdowns or 300 passing yards per game in conference play.
First-year Marshall coach Charles Huff, however, doesn’t put too much stock into those numbers at this time of the year. Huff knows his team is coming off a poor performance on offense. Quarterback Grant Wells completed 22 of 39 pass attempts for 232 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, but the Herd’s inability to stay ahead of the sticks and get first downs doomed them against the Blazers as MU went just 1 of 12 on third downs in the loss.
“I think at this point of the season, you can throw the numbers out,” Huff said. “We’re all trying to find a way to have success on Saturday. You’ve got to look at the numbers as what they are, numbers, right? You look at our numbers and you say we don’t stop the run well. If you take out five long runs in the eight games we have, it’s a totally different picture. Three of those long runs were with the (second-team) in.”
Still, Charlotte has been giving up yards and points through the air in bunches, and that could bode well for the Herd. Also working in the Herd’s favor in the passing game is the renewed confidence of receiver Corey Gammage.
Teams have focused on slowing Gammage this season, and despite appearing in all 10 games for Marshall so far and leading the team in receiving yards he had not scored a touchdown until last week’s loss to UAB.
“It feels good,” Gammage, a redshirt sophomore, said. “I’ve been waiting patiently on that one.”
Gammage was close to scoring early in the season at home against East Carolina, but fumbled trying to stretch for the end zone before the Pirates came back to beat the Herd in Huntington.
Huff joked that Gammage drew the ire of the ‘Football Gods’ with that fumble, and paid for it the last few months on the field.
“I think Corey has handled it well,” Huff said. “If you look at his stats (prior to last week), he’s got a boatload of catches and no touchdowns. I told him he cursed himself against ECU when he should have had a touchdown and he fumbled on the goal line.I told him, ‘That’s what happens when the football gods don’t like you.’”
With Gammage held out of the end zone before last week, other receivers have stepped up their games. Willie Johnson, Shadeed Ahmed, Jayden Harrison and tight end Xavier Gaines have all been productive at times for the Herd this season.
Huff said Gammage has handled his business despite the lack of touchdowns. If Charlotte presents opportunities for him to score, that’s good, but when Marshall’s offense is in a rhythm it’s more about finding the open man on a particular play than getting one player the ball.
“(Gammage) is a guy that has played a lot of football around here, so the game doesn’t get too big for him and the moment doesn’t get too low,” Huff said. “If we’re not getting him the ball, he’s still focused on what he needs to do to have success. He creates some matchup issues, as we know, but he’s a part of the system, which when it is all working together it is very difficult to take one guy out of it.”