Indiana East didn't score in the last 3:09 of the first half. WVU Tech did, and turned a tight game into a runaway — and yet another Golden Bears victory.
Tech scored the last 12 points of the first half to go up 22 heading to the locker room, then coasted to a 104-80 victory over Indiana East Tuesday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The Golden Bears (14-2 overall, 5-0 River States Conference) extended their winning streak to 11 games. They now lead the Red Wolves and Rio Grande by two games in the East Division.
Even though Tech never trailed, the game was close throughout much of the first half. East (7-9, 3-2) was able to stay within single digits most of the way until Tech's late run put it away.
A jumper by Jamisen Smith made it 43-33 with 3:09 to play before Tech pulled away with a 12-0 run to take a 55-33 lead.
The Red Wolves did outscore Tech 12-2 to open the second half but that was as close as they would get. Tech scored the next 12 points to go ahead by 24, 69-45 with 13:50 to play.
Five players scored in double figures for Tech, led by Tamon Scruggs' 28 points. He also had five assists and four rebounds.
Gunner Short scored 15 points, Andreas Jonnson added 14 and Andrew Work 13.
Philip Mullins came off the bench to score 15 points in 21 minutes.
Gabe McNary led Indiana East with 17 points. Smith, Garrett Silcott and Justin Williams all scored 11, and Jehu Lafeuillee had 10.
Tech is off for 10 days before hosting Bluefield on New Year's Eve at 2 p.m.