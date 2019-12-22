College wrestling in West Virginia is bigger now than it has been in over 40 years. Seven schools of higher learning now offer wrestling as a varsity sport. The two newest schools to revive their wrestling programs are Fairmont State University and Davis and Elkins College.
Chris Freije is the head coach at Fairmont State after serving in the same capacity at Kentucky Wesleyan. He is assisted by former WVU standout Zeke Moisey. Fairmont currently has 18 wrestlers on the roster, including nine West Virginians. Two former Independence wrestlers, Connor Gibson and Tucker Lawson, are members of the Falcon Squad. Lawson wrestled at WVU Tech as a freshman last season. There is a tremendous amount of community support for Fairmont State’s wrestling program.
Davis and Elkins hired Jerry Boland to run its wrestling program. Boland, a former All-American at Lycoming College in Williamsport, Pa., was a successful high school coach in New Jersey. The Senators have started with a bang and recently swept two established North Carolina programs, Averett and Greensboro universities, in a triangular match. Boland has successfully recruited from New Jersey, New York and Delaware, with 12 of his wrestlers coming from that area. He has a total of 17 wrestlers. His assistant coaches are Jonathan Barrett and Sean Wing.
Other NCAA Division II and NAIA schools in the state are West Liberty, Ohio Valley, Alderson Broaddus and WVU Tech. West Virginia University is the only Division I swchool in the state that has wrestling.
l l l
Two local wrestlers on WVU’s team are doing quite well.
Liam Lusher is a true freshman who has started a time or two for the Mountaineers. Lusher graduated from Independence, where he won a state championship in 2017.
Noah Adams is also an Independence graduate and a redshirt sophomore at WVU. Noah was a three-time state champion in high school and started for the Mountaineers last year in the 197-pound class. He also qualified for the NCAA nationals. This year, Adams is 13-0 to start the season after a win over Ohio University’s Jake Walker on Friday. He has been ranked as high as 13th in the country and third in the Big 12 Conference.
l l l
On Feb. 1, West Liberty will host a tournament that will feature most of the state small colleges. It’s kind of a revival of the WVIAC tournaments they had back in the 1960s and early 1970s. I would love to see a couple more conference schools pick the sport back up.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Mark Smith a big wrestling fan and avid reader of this column. Merry Christmas!