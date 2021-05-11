Coles excited to coach Class AAAA all-stars

Greenbrier East head coach Bimbo Coles isn't new to coaching great players.
He was an assistant on the Miami Heat staff when they won the NBA title in 2006.
On Sunday, in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, he'll get to coach another group of talented players as he joins George Washington head coach Rick Greene to lead the Class AAAA C. Adam Toney Tires/Jan Care all-stars in the Scott Brown/Little General Classic.
"One thing I see is a bunch of guys with a very high basketball IQs that like to compete," Coles said. "You've got bigs, shooters, guards, athleticism. It's just a group that's going to be fun to coach. You look around the roster and there aren't any holes. It's just a really solid group of players."
Of course amongst the group of players Coles gets to coach are two he's familiar with — his son Bailee Coles and another East senior in William Gabbert.
Coles has coached Bailee throughout his life and had the opportunity to coach Gabbert this past year after he transferred from George Washington. This will likely be Coles' last opportunity to coach either player as both are seniors. It's something he's looking forward to.
"It's just an honor to be able to coach kids," Coles said. "Its a privilege and to be able to coach your son has been awesome. Then to get a player like William who is family is great too. He only played his senior year here, but his dad Trent has been my brother's best friend growing up so I'm very close to William and his family. He's very much like my own family. So being able to coach Trent's kid and watch him and Bailee compete, it's a blessing. I'm happy I get that opportunity."
Of course one perk of the job is getting to coach players you've coached against over the last four years. That's not lost on Coles.
Looking up and down the roster, several names stand out, such as the GW duo of Mason Pinkett and Alex Yoakum, but one kid he's seen more than any others has him excited.
"Maybe Ben (Gilliam)," Coles said. "Being a Beckley kid, we've played against him a lot over the last four years and I've gotten to see him grow as a player. We've been competing against him since middle school. We've seen him go from a hot head to a kid that plays totally under control and we have respect for that and his game. I got to talk to him this season after one of our games and he was very respectful. It's kind of fun. At East we've had plenty of guards but not really any bigs quite like him. It's going to be fun to have a kid like that and the caliber of players we have around him. We're really stacked everywhere."
Usually in all-star games there isn't much competition, as teams often get flashy at the expense of their defense. Coles, a fiery competitor, doesn't believe that will be the case. He knows his team is full of competitors that not only hate to lose, but don't want to be knocked off by smaller schools.
"I only know one way," Coles said when asked about his style. "When it comes to playing basketball there's only one way and it's playing to win. I know the kids we have on the team and they're all pretty competitive. If they're not going out to win, they're not my type of player. Plus when you're a Class AAAA school, they're going to be gunning for you. They want to knock off the big dogs and all our kids are from big schools. I've played in all-star games before, but I play them like regular games because I want to win and that doesn't change as a coach. I expect these guys will be ready to hoop, plus coach Greene is an amazing coach too that you get to coach with.
"I know those GW players and they're still riding high after winning the championship last week. They don't want to lose and they're competitive so I think we'll be going at full speed when we take the court."
A 3-point shootout and slam dunk competition will get the day started at 2 p.m. The game will follow at approximately 2:45 as the Class AAAA all-stars will take on the Mid-State Automotive Class A/AA/AAA all-stars.
Tickets for the game will be $8 and will be sold at the door. Approximately 1,500 seats will be available.
