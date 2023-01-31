For four years Cole Chapman has carved out a niche in the Shady Spring basketball program as a player who did all the little things that made the Tigers machine run.
If you needed a steal, or even better an assist, Cole Chapman was the man for the job.
On Tuesday night, it was his teammates going out of their way to get him the ball down the stretch as he pursued 1,000 career points.
With his follow starters long since retired for the evening as Shady Spring and Bluefield played out the string in a 96-65 Tigers victory, the only question left to be answered was would he get the mark at home, or likely do it this weekend at the Battle for the Springhouse at The Greenbrier.
It didn’t seem likely at the start of the fourth quarter, when he still needed 21 points to get there.
Coach Ronnie Olson started subbing with about five minutes left in the game, but he allowed Chapman to remain in the game. Chapman then hit four straight 3s, to get the total needed to reach the milestone down to seven points with two minutes left.
“I wasn’t even thinking about it,” Chapman said. “But then coach kept me in when the subs came in and kept me in when the second subs came in. I was able to make shots, they were able to fall, and my teammates kept feeding me the ball. After the first 3s I made and there were a couple minutes on the clock, and everybody was cheering and it was like, ‘OK, if he’s going to keep me in I might as well go for it.”
It looked like he might not get it after missing two of three free throws with 1:25 left. But his teammates were fouling to give him extra possessions.
“I didn’t tell them to do that, and that’s what’s great,” Olson said. “I think there was a group over there (the starters who were on the bench) directing traffic. But that’s great because these guys care about each other. We put Jalon Bailey in, and he had four fouls (to send Bluefield to the line and to get the ball back for Chapman during his pursuit). We were calling Bailey MVP for doing that.”
A two and then his sixth 3 of the night left him in need of one point. He was then fouled with 44.4 seconds left, and he made the free throw for 1,000 and the bench erupted. At one point in the dogpile his bother Braden took him down. Ironically, it was Cole who had the assist to Braden for his 1,000th career point last season.
“The feeling is great, especially with my teammates giving me hugs, high fives,” Chapman said. “It seemed like they were happier than me. But I want to give thanks to them for what they’ve done for me this season, and seasons before.
“When Braden got his 1,000th point last year I was happy,” Olson said. “I think everybody who knows our program and knows Cole, knows why this is a little more emotional for our guys and myself. Because Cole does everything the right way. He’s everything you’d want in a son, or your daughter to date or a son-in-law. He’s big in his Christianity, he walks with his faith, he supports his guys. He’s positive. He never complains about anything. We can yell at him and fuss at him and he just plays, man.
“I felt like we owed it to him to do it here. Four years of dedication to this program and never wavering. I think it was special to get it here in front of his mom and dad and our home crowd.”
“He’s earned that,” his twin brother Braden said.
“Cole is a special kid. He may not be talkative but he’s special and he makes people smile. It’s awesome to see him get it at home.”
As for the game, it was never in doubt. Bluefield was the last team to beat Shady Spring at the Dave Wills Gymnasium, but that was in 2019 before the Chapmans had scored their first varsity points.
Since that loss Shady has won 31 straight at home.
“They have a great team, they are well balanced, they are well coached, they play well together, and they are going to go a long way,” Bluefield coach Buster Large said.
The Tigers took the lead to 10 points in the first quarter and the lead was just single digits on two other occasions. Shady led 27-13 at the end of the first and 45-28 at the half.
In addition to the career high (and career 11th 20-plus-point game) 29 points from Cole Chapman, all five starters were in double figures with Braden Chapman netting 22, Cam Manns 20, Jaedan Holstein 14 and Ammar Maxwell 11.
Shady Spring (12-3) is at the Battle for the Springhouse at The Greenbrier Friday taking on Cabell Midland.
For Bluefield (8-4), Will Looney had 20, Kam’Ron Gore added 17 and Caleb Fuller 16.
Kam’Ron Gore 6 3-4 17, Sencere Fields 0 0-0 0, Will Looney 8 2-2 20, Caleb Fuller 6 1-2 16, Braydon Fong 0 0-0 0, RJ Hairston 3 102 7, Glen Keene 0 1-2 1. Totals: 25 8-12 65.
Shady Spring
Braden Chapman 9 0-0 22, Ammar Maxwell 5 0-0 11, Gavin Davis 0 0-0 0, Cole Chapman 10 2-45 29, Jack Williams 0 0-0 0, Jaedan Holstein 7 0-0 17, Jalon Bailey 0 0-0 0, Sam Jordan 0 0-0 0, Khi Olson 0 0-0 0, Cam Manns 7 1-2 20. Totals: 38 4-7 96.
Bluefield 13 15 17 20 — 65
Shady Spring 27 18 21 30 — 96
Three-point field goals – B: 7 (Gore 2, Looney 2, Fuller 3) SS: 16 (B. Chapman 4, Maxwell 1, C. Chapman 6, Manns 5). Fouled out — None
