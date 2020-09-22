CLEAR FORK — The Burial Ground was an appropriate venue Tuesday night as Wyoming East’s playoff hopes were effectively put to rest.
Westside opened the game with 21 straight points against its county rival and reclaimed the Golden Shovel with a 57-32 win.
The win was Westside’s first in the series since 2016 and first under head coach Herbie Halsey.
”We should’ve never lost the first year I was here,” Halsey said. “I had to redeem myself and I feel like we did that tonight.”
The host Renegades struck quickly and often, returning the opening kick for a score and pounding out another drive after East turned the ball over on downs.
In the meantime, the Warriors struggled to manage penalties, having a long Caleb Bower touchdown run called back when the score was still 14-0.
”That’s something we focus on every day, making sure we have those things cleaned up,” Wyoming East head coach Jimmy Adkins said. “We go off counts constantly, we just made bone-headed mistakes. Realistically we beat ourselves tonight. Penalties killed us. We had that Bower touchdown come back and we had three 40- or 50-yard runs called back.
”We just killed ourself tonight and it hurt.”
Trailing 21-0, East was forced to punt, pinning Westside deep in its own territory. A diving, acrobatic interception from Jacob Riling two plays later gave the Warriors the ball and momentum, which they cashed in on the next play when quarterback Jackson Danielson found Mason Houck for a touchdown.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, “Cogar to Blackburn” and “Touchdown Cogar” became a broken tune.
Renegade quarterback Jaxon Cogar found senior Ethan Blackburn for a 27-yard gain on the next drive, setting up a two-yard rushing score by Cogar.
East answered with a 68-yard touchdown pass from Danielson to Chandler Johnson on the next drive. But on the following play from scrimmage Cogar found Daniel Reed for a 32-yard scoring strike before the half, putting the Renegades up 35-16 at the intermission.
”We knew they were going to key on Blake Goode, but he’s not the only offensive weapon we have,” Halsey said. “We’ve got a quarterback that can throw the ball and some receivers with speed that you saw tonight. Whatever they took away, we just had something else ready for them. We knew they didn’t have the speed to cover what we had. Even with that said, you can’t count on anything in this rivalry.”
East kept Westside honest, with Danielson finding Bower for his third touchdown pass of the night, but a 14-yard scoring strike to Spencer Kenny and a four-yard rush added two more notches in Cogar’s belt. East added one more score on a 74-yard scramble by Chase York, but an interception by Kenney, who was celebrating his 17th birthday, and a 32-yard strike from Cogar to Blackburn sealed the deal for the Renegades.
”Offensively they were beating us up front,” Adkins said. “They were getting off the football and we were a whole second behind. I thought we fixed that but we went back to it later in the game. It goes back to shooting ourselves in the foot. We closed the first half well before giving up that touchdown. If we clean things up I think it’s a different game.”
Westside improved to 2-1, while Wyoming East dropped to 0-4. No team has made the Class AA playoffs with four losses since Roane County in 2016.
