Cogar soars to Player of the Week honors

The last week has been rough for Westside after receiving news that a staff member at the high school tested positive for Covid-19, putting all activities on hold for two weeks.
Before that, however, there were some bright spots.
Last Tuesday, the Renegades defeated county rival Wyoming East, winning the battle for the Golden Shovel for the first time since 2016.
In that game, sophomore quarterback Jaxon Cogar had the best performance of his young career, going 12-of-18 for 171 yards and four touchdowns in the air, while rushing 20 times for 114 yards and three more touchdowns. For his performance, Cogar has been named the Register-Herald Player of the Week by the R-H sportswriters.
“Jaxon’s a threat and has the talent to throw the football at any given time,” Westside head coach Herbie Halsey said. “He’s methodical as far as his targets. Last year he wanted to go down the field every play but now we’ve got him to the point he’s going through his checkdowns and he’s going short. As things open up, he’ll take the shots. That respect was there and once we had that, we had their linebackers sitting back long enough to read, his running game came into play.”
Remarkable as they are, performances like Cogar’s aren’t luck — they’re a product of hard work and a willingness to accept coaching. As Halsey noted, Cogar was keen on hitting the big play on every down last season. But his willingness to be coached, trust the offense in place and his growing understanding of the game have allowed him to simplify the game for himself and the rest of his team.
“He’s got a great football family and they make it easy for me,” Halsey said. “That’s probably more of an advantage to me, but that shows how much he’s willing to improve and get better. He’s got his brother, who everyone knows, and his father, who was a great football player at Oceana and Man and a longtime coach. He’s got all this knowledge and experience to draw on and play in his favor. We’re just lucky to have him. There was one point in time where he threw a couple interceptions here and there over the course of a few games and he came off the field a little dejected and hard on himself.
“I looked at him and told him I wanted him to play and have fun, and that If I didn’t have confidence in him, I wouldn’t put him back there to begin with. We have confidence in him and he’s just showing us why.”
Of course, the cherry on top was winning against Wyoming East after the last two years yielded blowouts in the Warriors’ favor.
“People always talk about the game with East,” Halsey said. “It’s one of those games where you could have one team at 8-1 and one at 0-9 and it wouldn’t matter. Both teams are going to play. I saw the potential for Jaxon to do this last year when he played East’s JV team and it’s why we moved him up to quarterback later on in the season. As far as the game he had, it was great, because they brought it. They have some really good backs and players, but he really brought it and I hope that’s just something he can continue to build on moving forward.”
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @TjackRH