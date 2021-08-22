Cogar, Goode will fire Renegades offense

clear fork – Everyone was affected by the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, including the postseason which ended in all three champions being “declared” by the Secondary School Activities Commission.
Some teams had it worse than others.
For Westside, it was the cruelest blow.
Blessed with a potential playoff team, leaded with weapons, the season barely got started before it ended in a 2-2 mark, leaving only the dreaded ‘what-ifs’ in place of a spot in the school’s history books.
Now the Renegades will move on without the likes of its three outstanding receivers Ethan Blackburn, Daniel Reed and Spencer Kenney. They, and a host of seniors, were looking to go out as winners after going 8-22 the previous three seasons, including 1-9 marks in 2019 and 2018. The team was hoping to mark its first postseason appearance since 2015 when the team lost to Keyser, 45-14 in the first round of the Class AA playoffs.
Time marches on.
There is good news. The team returns a pair of outstanding skill position players in junior quarterback Jaxon Cogar and senior running back Blake Goode.
They will be components for first-year coach Tyler Dunigon, who takes over for Herbie Halsey after serving as the offensive coordinator last season.
Dunigon, a member of the 2009 Man team that advanced to the state championship, is a city policeman in Oceana.
“I learned that it is a lot more paperwork,” Dunigon joked of taking over the head coaching job in early summer. “But I’m excited about it. We want to build the program, and I hope t be here for a long time.”
The early build starts with Cogar, who is the brother of Justin Cogar, who finished third in the 2014 Kennedy Award voting behind Kashuan Haley of Capital and Kendre Grier of South Charleston.
Jaxon Cogar is so knowledgeable of game that Dunigon had him help decision the offense, keeping plays he liked, discarding others and honing down the playbook to what it will look like this fall.
Cogar opened eyes as a sophomore, completing 37 of 70 passes (52.9 percent) for 699 yard and seven touchdowns in just four games. Cogar also rushed for 236 yards and four touchdowns. It bears noting that Cogar has made only six starts in his high school career.
“I’ve told people all summer we are going to go as far as Jaxon can take us,” Dunigon said. “Jaxon is going to put the ball where it is supposed to be. He knows what we want to get done. And he does it well.”
Blake Goode will be starting his fourth season with the Renegades, a one-time quarterback, a current running back who has amassed some impressive stats over the years.
He has rushed for 1,456 yards and 16 touchdowns (392 yards six touchdowns in 2020), he’s thrown for 717 yards (2-of-2 for 72 yards and a touchdown in 2020) and he’s caught 13 passes for 109 yards (5 for 37 yards in 2020).
Those numbers had defenses keying on the 5-8, 180-pound running back.
“Even last year with us spread out, I don’t feel like we saw a lot of boxes with less than seven and this year, it’s going to have to change,” Dunigon said. “There’s just no way teams are going to consistently play seven men in the box on us and still stop the pass.”
Derrick Taylor will back up Goode and Noah Lusk is also an option on the backfield.
The line isn’t quite as bare as you might think, despite losing several talented players from the offensive line including Tommy Milam.
Three-year starter Benton Lovins is back, and he is joined by players like Donnie Toler and Tyler Sanders who made starts last year. Isaac Price and Dakota Martin also saw action on the line.
They have been tutored in the offseason by Bob Gobel, the former West Virginia Tech head coach, who is also a veteran high school coach and joined the staff this year.
“They are working hard,” Dunigon said. “Especially with coach Gobel here, if not a strength this year I think we will be at least as god as we were last year.”
That leaves the receivers spots. Dunigon thinks he has two good ones in first-year senior Noah Lusk, a basketball player who wanted to make a run at playing football, and Ashton Reed, a 6-4 sophomore who is also a basketball player.
He believes Lusk is a real find,
“The first day he was out there moving with fluidity, he doesn’t drop balls, he should have been playing long before this year,” Dunigon said.
Reed played some last year, though he did not have a reception. That will change this year.
“He’s 15 years old, he’s 6-4 and around 200; he’s just a huge sophomore,” Dunigon said. “He’s one of those catch radius, jump ball, big-bodied guys. You know, just going up and grabbing rebounds.”
Andy Elkins and Dale Bledsoe are possibilities at receiver. Bledsoe is back after not playing during his sophomore year.
Also Goode will be counted on a lot more in the pass game than in the past in what Dunigon calls his “Air Raid” offense.
“If you have to put a label on it, it’s Air Raid,” Dunigon said. “Air Raid pass concepts, a lot of power run schemes. We want to be multiple. We want to do what we have to do.
Defensively it will be a skilled, athletic starting group with Tyler Saunders and Dakota Martin at tackles, Lovins in the middle.
The outside backers will be big, with Cogar and Reed there and a group of three alternating inside with Derrick Taylor, Isaac Price and Colton West.
In the secondary will be safeties Lusk and Goode with Andy Elkins and Dale Bledsoe on the corners.