FAIRLEA – Greenbrier East rising senior goalkeeper Joe Cochran allows that he has had better saves, but admits he never had a bigger one.
Cochran’s diving save of a George Washington shot in overtime in the Class AAA Region 3 final had all the drama rolled into one untimed kick.
For all intents and purposes, it helped send the game to penalty kicks in an eventual Spartans victory on a 12-yard shootout kick by teammate Chase Mizia, ending a 12-year Patriots grip on the Region 3 final.
It picked up senior teammate Adam Seams, the state’s top defender and Gatorade State Player of the Year, who had the penalty inside the box on a charging Michael Luechauer (GW), who had a hat trick in the game against the stone wall Cochran, who was the state’s top goalie.
It wiped out two years of frustration, when the Spartans would have their season ended by a penalty kick.
Most importantly, it was largely responsible for the Spartans advancing to their first state tournament, where they topped panhandle powerhouses Wheeling Park (Northern) and Spring Mills (Eastern) for the state championship.
All that in one kick.
In a 21-2 state championship season where Cochran gave up just 16 goals and had 14 shutouts and averaged giving up just 0.7 goal per game, it didn’t get any bigger than that.
And the senior keeper can still recall the play in vivid detail.
“Luechauer was driving down the right side of the field and Adam came in and slid a little late and caught his feet (a dreaded foul in the box that would result in a penalty kick),” Cochran said. “Adam was on the ground with his head covered up (by his arms) and he was crying and everything. I know Coach (Lucas Lemine) looked over at Adam and yelled, ‘Adam, Joe’s saving it!’ That gave me a little bit of confidence. I just stuck to my roots.”
It was GW's Aiden Holbert and not Luechauer that stepped up to take the penalty kick.
Cochran dove to the right, stopping the shot by laying out, and the place erupted.
“When I made that save the energy in that place (the Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley) was crazy,” Cochran said. “That just sparked us. I think it encouraged us to win that game. We were all tired, it was 90-plus minutes of us playing soccer and that gave us the extra energy to win it.”
“I knew we weren’t going to lose,” Lemine said, recalling his recollections of the super save. “There was a combination of things that went into that. I think Adam’s response to giving up the foul, with the turmoil that went down the previous two years and losing in penalties and Adam being a big part of that, I knew that wasn’t how we were going to go out. I had all the confidence Joe was going to make the save.
“Aiden Holbert, excellent player, I was nervous when he picked up the ball. But the things that happened around Aiden at that time (Luechauer had wanted the ball) and looking at Joe and his confidence, I knew he would make the play. And that’s what he did.”
Cochran returns to defend the net for the state champions this year, the only returnee of four position-specific players of the year, after being named the state goaltender of the year.
He always wanted to be in goal and has started since his freshman year.
“I played other positions,” Cochran said. “In middle school I split it, playing half striker, half goalie. When I was younger, I got put in that position in one league that I played in. Ever since then I just fell in love with it.”
Cochran and the Spartans started the season with six straight clean sheets and three more in the postseason, including a 2-0 victory in the state championship victory against Spring Mills.
Five of the goals Cochran surrendered came in the team’s two losses to George Washington and Charleston Catholic, and three more were in the Region 3 final, meaning half the goals surrendered were in three games. He gave up just seven goals in the other 20 games, just 0.35 per game. He even averaged under a goal a game in the postseason despite George Washington scoring four goals in five games, the other coming against Wheeling Park.
“The start of the season was great, we didn’t get scored on until the Huntington game,” Cochran said. “I have to give it to my defense as well. I averaged like six saves, something like that. Without them I would have had (to have had) more. Adam Seams, all those players that helped the defense (were key).”
The duo of Cochran/Seams had worked out a scheme that helped make those outstanding numbers.
“We would set up our defense where Adam would, where the ball was coming, he would try to step front post and I would have the far post covered, because I could always get to the near post faster,” Cochran said. “We had some strategy to it.”
Lemine knows what he has in his keeper.
“Being able to have Joe back there gives us the ability to do a lot of things that other teams can’t,” he said of his nimble brick ball goal. “It’s like having another field player because he is just as good with his feet as most of our more technically gifted players that play in the field. That doesn’t even start to talk about his shot-stopping ability, which is excellent, whether it is close range or long range, he is excellent at reading the ball and making the right decision. We are excited that he is back to give us another year.”
The Spartans will have to replace several key players, including the well-decorated Seams, who will be playing soccer and basketball at WVU Tech, Chase Mizia, who was state midfielder of the year, and Luke Dolin who was state forward of the year.
“We lost a good bit of our players from last year, I think nine of them were seniors,” Cochran said. “Our center backs last year were Adam and (rising senior) Dawson Trusty, who worked beside Adam all last year and knows what to do. He’s good. I think we are going to have a couple of sophomores who are upcoming juniors that are going to step up and fill the roles that the players left. I think we’ll be good.”
The Spartans also have Nicholas County transfer Ian Gadd, who had 37 goals last season, sixth most in the state.
Cochran’s ritual for each game is the same.
“I go out there and look up into the sky and pray and I know that everything is in God’s hands,” he said. “And then I let the game unfold. I just stick to my roots of how I’ve been taught and then I try to save every shot.”
Including one big one that will go down in Greenbrier East history as the shot that saved a championship.
