Brett Laxton had the low round of the day with an even-par 72 during qualifying for the West Virginia Amateur Monday on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs.

The 104th W.Va. Amateur will be played May 28-31 at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. The event will be over two months early this year to accommodate for the LIV Tour’s stop at the Old White TPC Aug. 4-6.

Qualifiers

Brett Laxton 72

Mark Queen 77

David Cassis 78

Wes Duncan 78

Jack Hayes 78

Tanner Dorsey 78

Zan Hill 78

Seth Kinker 79

Aaron Kemlock 79

Ben Palmer 79

Christian Ward 79

Landon Perry 79

Tyler Farley 80

Cole Burgess 80

Chris Daniels 80

Brandon Tinney 81

Case Tolliver 81

Patrick McCune 81

Alternates

Nathan Daniels 81

David Woodrum 82

