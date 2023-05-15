Brett Laxton had the low round of the day with an even-par 72 during qualifying for the West Virginia Amateur Monday on the Cobb Course at The Resort at Glade Springs.
The 104th W.Va. Amateur will be played May 28-31 at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs. The event will be over two months early this year to accommodate for the LIV Tour’s stop at the Old White TPC Aug. 4-6.
Qualifiers
Brett Laxton 72
Mark Queen 77
David Cassis 78
Wes Duncan 78
Jack Hayes 78
Tanner Dorsey 78
Zan Hill 78
Seth Kinker 79
Aaron Kemlock 79
Ben Palmer 79
Christian Ward 79
Landon Perry 79
Tyler Farley 80
Cole Burgess 80
Chris Daniels 80
Brandon Tinney 81
Case Tolliver 81
Patrick McCune 81
Alternates
Nathan Daniels 81
David Woodrum 82
