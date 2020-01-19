Coalfields and Co. providing opportunities for W.Va coaches

In coaching, the blending of ideas is what often leads to a successful program.
Coalfields and Co., a scouting and exposure program founded by Woodrow Wilson graduate and former WVU player Troy Lilly, gives coaches the ability to share ideas and network through clinics.
“We never really planned for it to become an entity in itself,” Lilly said. “We wanted to do what we could to dive into football. We wanted to provide something different in terms of scouting and bringing everybody together. Before this there wasn’t as much of a cohesiveness between coaches from around the state. When we came in, we brought in people from around the state. “We thought about the coaches clinic. In West Virginia you don’t necessarily have the resources college guys do and you can’t practice year round like some other states can. We wanted to do a smaller, much more humble clinic and wanted to let them talk about things that are more relatable so guys can see the stuff works and can be done in West Virginia.”
For the third straight year The West Virginia High School Coaches Clinic will be returning as the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center hosts it Saturday. The clinic will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lilly has used his connections to help establish the event, but has also called upon his father, Independence head coach John H. Lilly to help as well.
"He asked me to help out because I know a lot of these guys and have coached with them or against them for years," said the elder Lilly, a veteran football coach. "Before there wasn't a statewide clinic for coaches and colleges wouldn't invite a lot of guys. We knew West Virginia coaches needed an outlet where they could teach each other. We thought this would be a great way to do it because we could get everyone involved, including middle school and youth league coaches.
"There's a lot of things that coaches still don't know. Troy went through the system and he's seen how poorly coached some aspects are. The way rules and protocols are, you still see a whole lot of old-school style of coaching and we need to change and get up to date."
The topics covered during the clinic will span across all levels of football and pertain to both on- and off-the-field situations.
"We try to have a wide range of topics," John Lilly said. "A coach from Virginia Tech (Mike Goforth) is coming back to talk rehab of injuries and concussion protocol. A lot of schools have EMTs, not athletic trainers that know how to handle these sorts of situations. He's going to talk about recovery for small injuries, too.
"We're going to teach them about Vizio and Hudl so they'll know how to get the most out of those technologies and how to use social media in recruiting, so there is a wide range of topics."
“Daran Hays from North Marion built a kitchen and he’s going to talk about it,” Troy Lilly said. “Whether it’s socioeconomic or just a need to help players with their training, he built one for his program and he’s going to share some information on that in our northern clinic in February.”
The clinic itself is designed to serve as a sort of a society that's exclusive to West Virginia coaches.
"It's all for our state coaches," John Lilly said. "Even the college coaches have some experience in West Virginia.. We've had phenomenal clinicians over the last two years and we have some more this year."
Among those participating are Greenbrier East head coach Ray Lee, Point Pleasant head coach Dave Darst, Ohio State's Anthony Schlegel and Mingo Central's Josh Sammons, bringing a nice blend of younger coaches together with older.
"It's exciting how many coaches have come together throughout these and taught each other something," John Lilly said. "The younger coaches have taught some of the older ones some stuff about the new software that's out. As an older coach, too, you're always looking for stuff that can make your program better. For the younger coaches it helps them network and that's something we didn't have before. That helps guys get on staffs and fill open spots."
For more information you can visit Coalfields.org.
email: Tjackson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @tjackrh