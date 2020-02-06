Coalfield tournament to start today

David Vincent is in the process of directing his second wrestling tournament of the season. Based on his experience with the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals last month, he knew everything he needed to know.
"You're only as good as the people around you," the Oak Hill coach said. "The parents we have at Oak Hill and in Fayette County, they are the ones who knock the cover off the ball. I get credit for being the coach or being the director, but they deserve all of the credit."
The fruits of their labor can be seen starting Friday when Oak Hill hosts the Coalfield Conference Invitational. Wrestling will start at 5:30 p.m. with the first two championship rounds before picking back up Saturday at 10 a.m.
Class AA No. 8 Independence is the six-time defending champion. Class A No. 1 and reigning state champion Greenbrier West will be looking to reclaim the title it last won in 2013.
Joining those two and the host Red Devils will be Shady Spring, Liberty, Midland Trail, Meadow Bridge, Greenbrier East, Nicholas County, Richwood, Webster County, PikeView, Bluefield, Princeton and River View.
The Coalfield tournament, of course, is a precursor to the Class AA/A Region 3 tournament, set for Feb. 14-15 at Independence. Every team at the Coalfield except for Greenbrier East and Princeton will be at the regional, and Herbert Hoover will jump in.
That's what makes the Coalfield so appealing, Vincent said.
"The Coalfield is a preview of the regional tournament," he said. "A lot of matchups we will see at Coalfields, we're going to see next week at regionals, which is vital for regional seeding, which can ultimately lead to state tournament placement."
Because of that, each team's approach to conference week might change from the mindset of the first two months.
"We look at how we want to finish a match," Vincent said. "We look for the quick pinfall right away. We want to get the match over with as soon as we can. So we're wrestling a little bit different now than we did in December. And on top of that we want to be mentally ready. We have spent quite a bit of time on mental preparation and what to expect."
Vincent's team also spent a lot of the last weekend resting. He sent a few wrestlers to the Appalachian Fasteners Invitational on Saturday but most were out of action.
"We went back at it hard ton Tuesday, and the kids are raring to go," Vincent said. "They're excited to go. Especially being in our home gymnasium. To wrestle this format in front of the home crowd is exciting."
