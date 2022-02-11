RONCEVERTE — It took a lot of hard work and nearly four full seasons for Joshua Goode to get to 150 career wins.
Which almost made the actual win seem anticlimactic.
The Shady Spring senior reached the milestone — and history — with an early first-period pin in his first round match on the first day of the Coalfield Conference Invitational on Friday at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School.
Goode, the state's fourth-ranked wrestler at 120 pounds, got the win in 15 seconds.
His 150th career win ties him as the winningest wrestler in the storied Shady Spring program. He matched the record previously set by Brandon Stump.
Barring anything strange, he will break the record Saturday.
Goode sees the record as more of a responsibility than a personal achievement.
"I think it honestly means a lot to the team," said Goode, whose career record stands at 150-33. "If you do put in enough work and effort, it can lead to big things. Like tomorrow, I'll beat the school's record if I get just one more win. I think it's just a huge accomplishment for everyone, honestly. Showing everyone that Shady can do it. Our coaches, I have to thank them, of course, because they push me a lot to strive to be what they know I can be. But, honestly, it does mean a lot."
After Saturday, everyone's attention will turn squarely on regional tournaments. That's what Goode has been working toward since the start of the season.
"Honestly, it's to work technique, to get everything down perfect," he said. "Obviously, going out there and getting it done pretty fast is fun, but you're not helping anything when you do that. It's not helping you in any way. So, personally, I've been trying to work on my technique throughout the season, getting ready for states."
The pin was the 86th of Goode's career, breaking a tie for second with Dustin Chapman. The record is 88, held by Dereck Scarbro.
It's been a week and a half to remember for Independence junior Logan Isom.
A member of the Patriots' Class AA state runner-up football team, Isom almost decided not to wrestle this season. He was a state qualifier last season and has been wrestling "since I was a little kid," but football took enough of a toll on him that it took him a while to make sure he wanted to do it.
His friends eventually talked him into it and he made his debut last week in a dual at Region 3 rival Herbert Hoover.
All Isom did was pin the state's No. 1-ranked heavyweight Mason Atkinson — last year's Region 3 champ at 220 — to help Indy win 44-36.
Not bad for someone who had reservations.
"I think I should have come out and wrestled a little bit sooner than I actually did," Isom said in a big understatement.
The success continued last Saturday at the Larry Snuffer Slam in Shady Spring. Isom went 3-0 on the day to win the 285-pound division.
So impressed were the voters that he supplanted Atkinson as the state's No. 1 285-pounder in the latest rankings released Friday morning at wvmat.com.
"It makes me feel pretty good that people are seeing me and seeing what I'm doing," Isom said. "I appreciate it."
Isom advanced at the Coalfield Invitational with a pin of Princeton's Matt Lewis. He said his conditioning is the area that needs the most work.
"I'd be a lot more in shape and have a lot more in the gas tank (had he come out sooner)," Isom said. "I can notice even when I'm beating kids in the first period, I can get off the mat and I'm a little gassed. So I've just got to work on that."
Woodrow Wilson emerged as the leader after the first day with 52.5 points. Greenbrier West is second with 46, Independence third with 40, Oak Hill fourth at 30 and Greenbrier East fifth at 20.
Wrestling will pick back up Saturday at 10 a.m.
