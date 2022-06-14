oak hill – Independence’s Atticus Goodson was one of the most decorated athletes to come out of southern West Virginia in decades, and he won some of the most prestigious awards out there, including the Kennedy Award in football and the West Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year.
His trophy case was overflowing to the point that his dad John has started making him a new one.
Of all those coveted awards he has collected, the one he added Sunday at the Coalfield Conference’s 2022 Athletic Awards Banquet — the Ryan Haga Impact Player of the Year Award — is the most special.
“This is a big one, this really means a lot to me because it was named after Ryan Haga,” Goodson said of Haga, a local official and member of the Independence community, who died suddenly at 44 years old last autumn. “He was probably my favorite ref ever. He reffed me from midget league all the way up. I know the family. They are super cool people. It sucked that it happened so sudden. He was just a great person.”
The Haga family, wife Tavie, son Tyler and daughter Courtney, their significant others and lifelong friend Randy Hunt were on hand to help hand out the Coalfield’s top honors.
Greg Fernett, a friend, business partner and officiating colleague of Haga, said Haga’s wife Tavie Haga had asked him to find a way to keep Ryan Haga’s name alive.
Fernett said an idea came to him on a trip to one of their favorite hunting places, when he was simply walking in the woods.
“Coalfield Conference,” he said, recalling the moment in the woods when the idea hit him. “What hit me was I never saw Vince Lombardi coach a football game. But I know who Vince Lombardi is. The Super Bowl Trophy is named the Vince Lombardi Trophy. You people sitting in this audience never saw Vince Lombardi coach but when I say Vince Lombardi, you know who he is. And you are going to know who Ryan Haga is, 20 years from now.”
Fernett and a board are set to take over leadership of the Coalfield Conference moving forward. Current commissioner Chad Quesenberry, a one-time athlete in the Coalfield Conference at Mullens, will remain on the board in the transition period.
Shady Spring’s Paige Maynard was the first recipient of the Coalfield Conference’s Tavie Haga Female Impact Player of the Year.
“It means a lot,” Maynard said of the award. “It’s really an honor to be recognized by the (Haga) family, I know they have been going through a hard time. I’m just so happy and honored that I got an award representing him and his family.”
Seventeen athletes from 13 different high schools were on hand to receive awards, as well as the two major award winners.
Goodson was late attending his graduation party to attend the event and Maynard traveled in from a travel softball team event out of state Sunday morning to make the banquet.
Honored along with them were (by school):
Greenbrier West – Female, Brooke Nutter; Male, Chase McClung.
Independence – Female, Sarah Bragg; Male, Atticus Goodson.
James Monroe – Female, Lilly Jackson; Male, Shad Sauvage.
Liberty – Female, Brooklyn Brown; Male, Andrew Pettry.
Meadow Bridge – Female, Charity Reichard; Male Dustin Adkins.
Midland Trail – Female Meghan Gill; Male, Cody Harrell.
Nicholas County – Female, Katy Walkup; Male, Bryson Phipps.
PikeView – Female, Anyah Brown; Male, Dylan Blake.
Richwood – Female, Ashton Morris; Male, Tyler Workman.
Shady Spring – Female, Olivia Barnett; Male, Jake Showalter.
Summers County – Female, Maggie Stover; Male, Julien Keaton.
Westside – Female, Shyan Jenkins, Male, Tanner Walls.
Wyoming East – Female, Abigail Quesenberry; Male, Tanner Whitten.
Quesenberry’s leadership was crucial during the Covid-19 period. It was the first Coalfield Conference banquet since 2019.
“I’m real excited (to bring back the banquet),” said Quesenberry, an assistant principal at Oak Hill High School. “Everything has just been so strange in the world. We’re finally getting back into a little bit of normal and to have these kids here, and they are starting to roll in now, just makes me happy. It’s all about student recognition, that’s what we are all about.”
Courtney Haga said her family appreciated the support of the conference and the extended community following her father’s passing seven months ago.
“My dad was the absolute best man in the whole world,” she said. “He loved his community, he loved the kids, he loved coaching – he coached me and my brother from the time we were walking. He refereed every single Friday night, football and basketball. He was at every single sporting event, never missed any of it.
“I know he is so proud of every single one of you, I know he refereed most of you guys out there today. Just continue what you are doing. I want to thank you guys on behalf of our family for just showing your love and support and doing this. He would be so, so honored if he were here to see all the love that he has and everybody that has gave us light through this horrible, horrible time and just keeping his name alive. We just want to thank you guys from the bottom of our hearts.”
“Ryan was a huge part of sports around here,” Goodson said. “Not even just the sports, the community itself. He used to help out with everything. He had just always been around forever.”
With his name adorning the Coalfield Conference Ryan Haga Impact Player of the Year Award, it is assured that he always will be.