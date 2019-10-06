On the front of the shirt it read, "Shady Spring volleyball." On the back it read, "Work hard in silence, let success be your noise."
Saturday at the Coalfield Conference Volleyball Tournament on their home floor, the Lady Tigers were extremely noisy.
Entering the tournament as the clear No. 1 seed, Shady Spring mowed through the competition in convincing fashion to earn another Coalfield Conference title.
"We have three shirts this year. They all have different sayings and they wear them to practice," Shady Spring head volleyball coach Kelly Williams explained. "We try to teach the girls life lessons like, nothing ever comes easy and no one is going to hand things to you. You have to come out to work every single day."
Shady Spring won every set it played in the tournament and was never seriously challenged in any match.
The Lady Tigers defeated sectional foes James Monroe and PikeView before beating No. 2-seed, Nicholas County twice in the double elimination format. The final time in the championship game.
Playing the tournament without one of the top middle-hitters in the state in Olivia Barnett, who was sidelined with an ankle injury, Shady's vast array of weapons was still too much for its opponents to handle.
"The girls have played together forever and one of the things that I tell them, they don't only need to know their job, they have to be able to go on the court and play anywhere at any given time," Williams said. "The last two state tournaments that we have been to, we were forced to have players out there doing other peoples job. I think our versatility is great and it speaks volumes for how good a team they really are."
With seniors Kaycee Poe and Rylee Wiseman holding down the middle, Shady riddled its opponents with bombs from Chloe Thompson, Meg Williams and Kelsie Dangerfield. When Bradlea Hayhurst wasn't launching her own big kills, the senior setter was frustrating the defenders with well-placed tips in the open gaps created by the hitters.
"We have six athletes on the floor at all times, doesn't matter if they are subbing in or not," Williams said. "They have been told to know there job and know where they are supposed to be. This team really executes what they are supposed to do."
Nicholas County entered the season looking to replace two all-state players. So far, the Lady Grizzlies have mixed in the young players with the veterans for a solid season.
"It was a good performance today, but I didn't think we did as well as we can do," Nicholas head coach Marie Shaffer said. "I know we can play better, but it has been a long day and I think we just ran out of gas. But, this is why we play good teams, it makes you better for sectionals. Shady is a really good team."
Nicholas County defeated Westside, River View and PikeView on the way to the championship game.
PikeView finished in third place defeating Liberty twice and Westside once, losing only to Shady and Nicholas.
"We played good, but we were still a little inconsistent today," PikeView head coach Steve Compton said. "When the game is on the line, we are like a whole different team. If we would play like that the whole way, I would like to see what would happen."
After going through a tough stretch of games where wins were hard to find, Compton was pleased with his team's progress.
"I told them at the beginning of the season, as long as we are getting better, that is all that matters. I guess my expectations are a little higher. I just need to let it come to us, but I would like to see it a little faster," Compton said, smiling.
Liberty took fourth place with a win over sectional foe, Oak Hill, as well as, wins over regional opponents, River View and James Monroe.
After Tuesday tri-match loss to PikeView and Greenbrier West, Liberty head coach Denise Arline was frustrated with her team's play. A, "discussion" as she described it on Wednesday with her team, made a change in her players for the better.
"I saw them working as a team today," Arline said. "I have been hearing a lot of I, but now it is we. It is all about the team. We played better Thursday night and much better today. I was proud of them for sure."
The All-Tournament team consisted of Hayhurst, Dangerfield and Thompson from Shady Spring and Rachel LeRose and Olivia Jeckering from Nicholas County. The other members were Lilly Hill (Wyoming East), Kristen Calhoun (River View), Hope Craft (PikeView), Kierra Davis (Independence), Avalee Taylor (Liberty), Nikki Holbrook (Oak Hill), Taylor Brown (Westside) and Sydney Phipps (James Monroe).
