Woodrow Wilson celebrated its return to conference action Tuesday night.
The Flying Eagles boys and girls teams won the Class AAA portion of the Coalfield Conference track and field meet on the Pete Culicerto Track. The girls dominated with a final score of 143, while the boys were able to edge past Oak Hill 100-94.
“It’s good to get back in the conference,” boys coach Steve Kidd said. “Years ago we were in the Coalfield Conference and it was a great conference. It was competitive. It’s good where our kids get another meet and get another chance to run.”
“It’s always great to run at home,” girls coach George Barbera said. “Hopefully over the next few years we can build the conference up and get 8 to 10 teams to compete in it. Obviously that would make it better. But it’s always great to compete at home.”
Both teams certainly looked comfortable.
The girls won 14 of the 17 events, including a sweep in the relays. They also swept the field events, with Bella Staples taking a double win in shot put (38 feet) and discus (102-4)
“I was really proud of the team,” Barbera said.
“We loaded up every event. Every kid on the team got to run at least two races. Many three and many four, and they all just did well. Our relays shined, as they have all season long. And a lot of outstanding individual performances.”
With a week to go before regional meets, runners such as Somalia Nelson, Kyndall Ince and Mya Wooton continue to surge back from injuries that slowed their starts. Ince was victorious in the long jump (16-8.5) and Wooton won the 100 with a time of 12.75.
The boys won nine events and were able to fend off a stiff challenge from the Red Devils. Woodrow won all but one of the relay events — Oak Hill claimed the 4x400 in the last event of the night.
“We ran everybody we had,” Kidd said. “We didn’t load up anything. The only one that was the same team was our 4x100 with the four sophomores on there (Christian Stewart, Daniel Walling, Gabriel Kidd, Konnor Ray). They’ve been doing good — and that team might change. We’ve got some kids that’s wanting to be on that team, so come regional time it may not be the same team, although they’re running awful good.”
Ryan Mukhtar continued his strong season with victory in the 110 high hurdles (16.24) and the high jump (6-2).
“Ryan has had a great season,” Kidd said. “There at the beginning he was in four events. I didn’t want anybody in four events that early in the season but he did good. It just ended up that way. He wanted to challenge for that 4x1 and he ended up being the second-fastest kid that we had at that point. I don’t know if he is now, but he’s just a good athlete and can do a lot of things.”
Oak Hill got a boost from sophomore Conlan Brooks, who continued his surge. He swept his individual events, winning the 100 (11.18), 200 (22.85) and the 400 (51.76).
The Class A meet will be held Thursday at Richwood and Class AA will be Friday at Shady Spring. Field events will start at 4 p.m. and running events at 4:30 p.m. both days.
Region 3 meets are set for next week. Class AAA will be contested Wednesday at Laidley Field in Charleston.
Woodrow will host the Class A meet on Thursday and Class AA on Friday.
Results
Team
Girls: Woodrow Wilson 143; Oak Hill 59; Greenbrier East 36; Princeton 1
Boys: Woodrow Wilson 100; Oak Hill 94; Princeton 39; Greenbrier East 11
4x800 — Girls: Woodrow Wilson (Ackon-Annan, Donatelli, Misch), 11:02.33; Boys: Woodrow Wilson (Canaday, Heffernan, Nettles, Kneeland) 8:50.56
High hurdles — Houck, WW (16.90); Boys: Mukhtar, WW (16.24)
100 — Girls: Wooton, WW (12.75); Boys: Brooks, OH (11.18)
4x200 — Girls: Woodrow Wilson (Ince, Harris, Nelson) 1:48.06; Boys: Woodrow Wilson (Walters, Miller, Camarillo, Dvorak) 1:39.33
1,600 — Girls: Donatelli, WW (6:05.87); Boys: Bias, OH (5:00.54)
400 — Girls: Babkirk, OH (1:08.06); Boys: Brooks, OH (51.76)
300 hurdles — Girls: Simmons, WW (51.12); Boys: Staples, WW (44.17)
4x100 — Girls: Woodrow Wilson (Ince, Harris, Wooton) 50.59 school record; Boys: Woodrow Wilson (Stewart, Walling, Kidd, Ray) 45.55
800 — Girls: Dixon, GE (2:37.64); Boys: Bias, OH (2:16.02)
200 — Girls: Ackon-Annan, WW (27.11); Boys: Brooks, OH (22.85)
3,200 — Girls: Londeree, GE (13:18.67); Boys: Kneeland, WW (9:59.54)
Shuttle hurdle — Girls: Woodrow Wilson (Houck, Howard, Thomas, Simmons) 1:10.43; Boys: Woodrow Wilson (Allard, Mukhtar, Gwinn, Weidensall) 1:04.64
4x400 — Girls: Woodrow Wilson (Ackon-Annan, Donatelli, Wooton) 4:14.39; Boys: Oak Hill, 3:45.97
Shot put — Girls: Staples, WW (38-0); Boys: Wallace, WW (36-2)
Discus — Girls: Staples, WW (102-4); Boys: Pendergrass, Pr (103-8.5)
Long jump — Girls: Ince, WW (16-8.5); Boys: Kimble, WW (19-10)
High jump — Girls: Nelson, WW (4-4); Boys: Mukhtar, WW (6-2)
