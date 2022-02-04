Coalfield Conference tournament goes back farther than I thought

For many years I thought the first Coalfield Conference Wrestling Tournament was held in 1978. I know there wasn't a tournament when I coached at Woodrow Wilson in 1976 and 1977.
I kept a record of team and individual winners until wvmat.com came along and took over the record keeping. However, a few years ago, my buddy Mike Goddard, from Greenbrier County, found a newspaper clipping of Coalfield results in 1972. Why there was no tournament from 1972 until 1978 I don't know.
Then, a couple years ago, Eric Fritz found another newspaper clipping from Dec. 13, 1959, with the Coalfield wrestling results. Hinton won what might have been the initial tournament with 80 points. They were followed by Shady Spring (75), Beckley (42), Mullens (39), Sophia (38) and Logan (34). Individual winners were: 105 pounds, Frank Rakes (SS); 112, Jack Plumley (H); 122, Ron Long (B); 129, Harvey Hinchee (M); 135, Spud Mills (S); 147, Tommy Nichols (H); 156, Eldridge McBride (H); 140, Russ Lilly (SS); 167, Denzil Allen (H); and unlimited, Dickie Palmer (SS).
At that 1959 tournament, WVU coach Steve Harrick came down from Morgantown and held a clinic before wrestling began. Two of his wrestlers, Geroge Thompson and Lewis Guidi, came with him to assist. Thompson wrestled and graduated from Woodrow Wilson. A 1957 Sophia graduate, Ralph Staten, was also there representing the WVU wrestling squad.
Last year's tournament was a victim of the Covid pandemic. Independence won the team championship in 2020 and Indy's Judah Price will be the only returning individual champion from that season.
This year's tournament will be held at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School next Friday and Saturday. Fourteen teams are expected with Independence and Greenbrier West considered the team favorites. Other schools participating are Liberty, Shady Spring ,PikeView, Princeton, Bluefield, Greenbrier East, Midland Trail, Meadow Bridge, Oak Hill, Richwood, River View and Nicholas County.
Now that Woodrow Wilson is no longer a member of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, I would love to see the Flying Eagles back in the Coalfield tournament. That idea is probably not possible this year but it is very feasible in the future.
My picks to win this year's tournament are: 106, Dillon Perdue (I); 112, Tucker Lilly (GW); 120, Josh Goode (SS); 126, Trace Hatfield (P); 132, Moses Gray (GW); 138, Brad Blevins (GW); 145-Judah Price (I); 152, Darren Vaughn (GW); 160, Colten Caron (I); 170, Dalton Heath (GW); 182, Conner Jones (NC); 195, Joshua Hart (I); 220, Thomas Mullins (GE); 285, Logan Isom (I).
Go out and support your favorite wrestler.
l l l
This week a squeeze of the water bottle goes to Jill Holliday, a big wrestling fan and an avid reader of this column.