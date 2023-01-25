Team scores
Independence 235, Oak Hill 164, Shady Spring 147, Summersville 134, Eastern Greenbrier 125.5, Western Greenbrier 99, Beckley-Stratton 118.5, Park 86, Fayetteville 84, Midland Trail 48, Trap Hill 32, Webster Springs 25
Individual Results
70 pounds
1) Jacob Barker (EG)
2) Avery Brewster (SMS)
3) Ridge Meador (SS)
4) n/a
78 pounds
1) Sonny Herbert (EG)
2) Logan Cochrum (SMS)
3) Drayden Thomas (IMS)
4) Greyson Archie (SS)
86 pounds
1) Kohlsen Coleman (Fay)
2) David Steele (IMS)
3) Brayden Jones (Park)
4) Elijah Gill (BEST)
94 pounds
1) Tyler Gilkerson (Fay)
2) Rayce Dickerson (MT)
3) Kai Asano (EG)
4) Colton Nutter (WG)
102 pounds
1) Brayden McKinney (IMS)
2) Evan Ulrich (Fay)
3) Connor Tallamy (SMS)
4) Issac Davis (OH)
110 pounds
1) Tyler Varney (IMS)
2) Peyton Vaughan (WG)
3) Gary Cougar (WS)
4) Zavian Williams (Fay)
116 pounds
1) Braydon Hart (IMS)
2) Noah James (OH)
3) Ben King (BEST)
4) Masson Jerrel (SS)
123 pounds
1) Kertis West (IMS)
2) Kaleb Barbero (Park)
3) Brenton Seabolt (BEST)
4) Peyton Cannon (WG)
128 pounds
1) Carter Meadows (SMS)
2) Ian Webb (BEST)
3) Cade Copton (OH)
4) Jensen Howerton (IMS)
135 pounds
1) Landen Osborne (Park)
2) Robert Forren (BEST)
3) Landon Dunlap (IMS)
4) Gabe Waugh (SMS)
145 pounds
1) Solomon Truman (OH)
2) Damien Simmons (SS)
3) Dominick Mandeville (WG)
4) Jaden Thomas (SMS)
155 pounds
1) Eli Terzic (SS)
2) Sawyer Danley (IMS)
3) Ian Hiser (MT)
4) Jacob Flack (EG)
171 pounds
1) Eli Kirk (OH)
2) Justin Williams (IMS)
3) Keshawn Bland (EG)
4) Peyton Williams (SS)
190 pounds
1) Dayvon Bravo (OH)
2) Colton Caruthers (WG)
3) Jacob Varney (IMS)
4) Colyn Smith (SS)
215 pounds
1) Brenden Crump (SS)
2) Walker Smith (TH)
3) Charles Accord (IMS)
4) Jacob Groves (SMS)
285 pounds
1) Dalton Cody (OH)
2) Noah Pack (SS)
3) John Pugh (BEST)
4) Landon Amick (SMS)
