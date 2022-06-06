Coalfield banquet set for Sunday

For the first time since 2019, there will be a Coalfield Conference Impact Athletes of the Year banquet.
The event will be held Sunday at Oak Hill High School beginning at 3 p.m. with a banquet for award winners and families only. Awards will be handed out afterward in the auditorium.
Shady Spring softball star Paige Maynard will be presented with the Female Impact Player of the Year Award, and Independence's Atticus Goodson is the Male Impact Player of the Year. The male athlete award is being named in honor of Ryan Haga, a late area official, and the female award after his wife, Tavie Haga.
Maynard led the Tigers to the state tournament and finished the season with over 300 strikeouts. She also set a state record with 34 strikeouts through 14 innings in a 1-0 win over Independence.
Goodson had another stellar year in baseball — a sport he will play at Walters State Community College — but got the school year started by winning the Kennedy Award as the state's top high school football player. He and the Patriots advanced to the Class AA state title game.
Each conference school will have a male and female athlete of the year. They are:
James Monroe: Shad Sauvage and Lilly Jackson; Greenbrier West: Chase McClung and Brooke Nutter; Nicholas County: Bryson Phipps and Katy Walkup; Liberty: Andrew Pettry and Brooklyn Brown; Shady Spring: Jake Showalter and Olivia Barnett; Independence: Atticus Goodson and Sarah Bragg; Meadow Bridge: Dustin Adkins and Charity Reichard; Summers County: Julien Keaton and Maggie Stover; Westside: Tanner Walls and Shyan Jenkins; Midland Trail: Cody Harrell and Meghan Gill; PikeView: Dylan Blake and Anyah Brown; Richwood: Tyler Workman and Ashton Morris; Wyoming East: Tanner Whitten and Abigail Quesenberry.
