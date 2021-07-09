Club Attack brings home Sapphire division championship

The Club Attack 18U volleyball team won the Sapphire Division at the AAU National Championships in Orlando, Fla. Pictured are, top from left, coach Mandy Bloomfield, Olivia Barnett, Madison Boswell, Macie Pack, Elysia Salon and coach Brantlea Wood; bottom, from left, Kacee Fansler, Abby Dillon, Abby Wooten and Chylyn Pate. Not pictured is Hannah Goode.Submitted photo