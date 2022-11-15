Closing out App State was big for Thundering Herd

Marshall’s 28-21 win against visiting Appalachian State last week was an important one for several reasons and perhaps a sign of this group turning an important corner in its development.
First, the obvious. Going into the game, the Thundering Herd needed two wins out of its final three games to secure bowl eligibility and now with a victory against the Mountaineers on their resumé the task is halfway complete. It was also the “75” game and winning that game goes a long way toward calming some fan anxiety this time of the year. Also, App State is one of Marshall’s few old rivals on the schedule so obviously you want to make sure you win as many of those games as possible.
Taking a step back and thinking about the win in a broader sense, however, I think the most important thing Charles Huff and the Herd accomplished with the win against Appalachian State was show that this program — these players and these coaches — has improved in an area that can make or break a good team. The Herd hung on.
Marshall jumped out to a lead on the Mountaineers then clung to it and never let App State retake control of the game. In the recent past — last season specifically — the Herd might have coughed that one up.
Think back to the 2021 season. Marshall was pounding old rival East Carolina 38-21 after three quarters in Huntington then it all fell to pieces. ECU scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and snuck out of Joan C. Edwards Stadium with a 42-38 win.
One week later Marshall led 30-21 at App State after three quarters and lost 31-30. Fast forward to the final game of the regular season and the Herd held a 14-6 led on visiting Western Kentucky in what was a de facto Conference USA East Division championship game. Grant Wells got hurt and the Hilltoppers destroyed Marshall in the second half for a 53-21 win and a spot in the C-USA title game.
Not being able to maintain leads was a thorn in the Thundering Herd’s side last season that cost MU bragging rights against two old rivals and a chance to play for a trophy. Saturday’s get ahead, stay ahead victory against Appalachian State showed that the Marshall players and staff might just be figuring out how to hang on to a late lead, and that can be make the difference between a great team, a good team or a “what might have been” team.
l l l
Speaking of positive developments, quarterback Cam Fancher continues to improve. Fancher finished Saturday’s win 16 of 28 on passing attempts for 225 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. He obviously has a long way to go in his development, but Fancher is showing us the progress each week.
It’s also worth mentioning that the Thundering Herd offensive line is playing much better than it did for a long stretch of the season. Marshall gave up two sacks Saturday against App State, but it feels like those guys are improving as a unit and the coaching staff is figuring out ways to put them in better position to be successful.
l l l
I was a bit harsh on Herd basketball in this space last week, and with good reason. It appears, however, that the Marshall men on the hardwood merely stubbed their collective toe in that season-opening loss at Queens and have, for the time being at least, gotten back on track.
The Thundering Herd scored a comfortable win against visiting Tennessee Tech on Monday as Taevion Kinsey made his 100th start for Marshall while Andrew Taylor scored his 1,000th point for the Herd.
It’s a long season, and there will no doubt be ups and downs along the way, but it was refreshing to see that this Thundering Herd team didn’t let what happened last week in Charlotte carry over into Monday’s game in Huntington. Dan D’Antoni’s squad still feels like a work in progress, but after Tuesday it appears pointed in a better direction.
l l l
Marshall was bounced out of the Sun Belt Conference men’s soccer tournament at home in the first round against James Madison then had to wait nearly a week to learn its fate when it came to the NCAA tournament.
The Thundering Herd found out Monday that it will take on Elon in the first round on Thursday and will have to go on the road to do so. Marshall, despite being highly ranked in the polls all season, did not earn a seed in the NCAA tournament and the bye (and home field advantage) that comes with it.
If the Herd — which will be appearing in the NCAA tournament for the fourth consecutive season — can get past Elon, a date with college soccer blue blood Virginia awaits in the second round.
