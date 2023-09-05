Yikes.

That was a close call. Marshall escaped its season-opener with a narrow 21-17 win against FCS Albany and you don’t need to dig much deeper than the final score to know the Thundering Herd got away with an ugly one last week.

Marshall trailed by 10 points twice against Albany before scratching and clawing its way past the Great Danes in the second half. The Thundering Herd offense sputtered for most of the contest after such a promising start – a 70-plus yard Rasheen Ali touchdown run on the opening play of the game – was wiped off the board by a holding penalty. The MU defense, while great at times, was far too inconsistent against an FCS opponent, even in a season-opener.

So where does the Thundering Herd go from here? Is what happened against Albany an alarming red flag and a sign of things to come? Or can Marshall take that dud and use it to turn it around? All offseason, a lot of folks, including myself, had a lot of nice things to say about how good they thought this Marshall team could be. Sure, I had my concerns about the offense but I still thought this MU team would steamroll Albany in the opener and I know I wasn’t the only one who wrote or broadcast a similar sentiment.

Obviously, that did not happen. It was clear when watching the game that Marshall wasn’t ready for the Great Danes. The Herd players, and probably some of the coaches, overlooked Albany and were lucky to get out of that game with a win.

MU head coach Charles Huff said as much after the game, but he hopes his team and staff can learn from it. Yeah, you guys are pretty good but if you start taking opponents lightly this is what can happen.

“This is the best thing that could have happened to this football team,” Huff said. “We’ve been getting our backs patted on since Myrtle Beach (MU’s bowl win last December). Every time you turn on Twitter there goes Gilmore down the sideline versus Notre Dame, bowl win, Cam’s 5-1 as a starter, this team is ranked defensively this and that … that team is gone. As good as we think we are, we can’t live in the past.”

What will determine the fate of the 2023 Thundering Herd won’t be talent. Huff said he knows Marshall has enough talent to win – and he’s right. Marshall’s season will hinge on its ability to focus. When MU is sloppy, games go sideways. We saw it a bunch of times last season, and we almost saw it again last Saturday against Albany.

“I think we’ve got talent,” Huff said. “I think you saw that in flashes. What’s going to determine how good we are is our ability to stay focused – our ability to play penalty free, our ability to understand how to prepare, our ability not to be controlled by the circumstances – ‘oh it’s the first game,’ or ‘it’s a I-AA school’ or whatever it may be.

“So honestly, that’s the best thing that could have happened to us tonight. Obviously, we’ve got a lot to get cleaned up.”

l l l

Don’t expect to see former Poca High star tight end Toby Payne on the field for the Thundering Herd in the next few weeks.

The ex-Dot standout missed Marshall’s opener after tweaking a knee injury during preseason camp, and Huff said after Saturday’s game that Payne will be out at least a few games.

l l l

Looking ahead to this week’s opponent, East Carolina went on the road last week and took a 30-3 pounding from a really, really good Michigan team with Wolverines’ cheeseburger martyr/head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended.

To say the Pirates struggled on offense would be kind. ECU did average almost four yards per carry, running for a total of 103 yards on 26 attempts, but on the whole had just 235 yards of total offense. East Carolina only committed one turnover – an interception from quarterback Mason Garcia – but was tagged for 10 penalties totaling 88 yards.

ECU is down for sure and looks extremely “gettable” right now, but if the Marshall team that we saw last week against Albany shows up again this week in Greenville, it could be one of the ugliest games of the college football season.