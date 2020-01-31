When it comes to getting a signature win on the season, the story for Class AA No. 10 PikeView has been close, but not quite.
Thursday night in their opening round battle in the Big Atlantic Classic against Class AAA No. 10 University, it was deja vu for the Lady Panthers.
Twice getting the game to within one possession of the lead, PikeView could not get the key bucket to drop in a 63-58 loss the the Lady Hawks.
“We had our chances tonight and we fought to the end. We just had some shots that didn’t fall, but, I was really proud of how they played,” PikeView head coach Karen Miller said. “University has a really good team. If we could have made a few of those baskets we would have been right there.”
University never trailed in the game, jumping out to a 12-2 lead before PikeView cut the lead to seven at the end of the first quarter. Struggling to score in the second stanza, the Lady Panthers fell behind by as many as 14 before fighting back to within 10 at the break.
PikeView trimmed the lead to six points midway through the third quarter before all-stater, Ashten Boggs, made it an nine-point game with a score inside at the 3:34 mark.
Boggs would lead all scorers with 31 points on the night to go along with 10 rebounds.
However, turnovers began to plague the Lady Hawks, giving PikeView life. When the horn sounded to end the quarter, the Lady Panthers were within four points.
“I am not sure if it was their pressure or that we did it to ourselves,” University head coach David Price said. “I feel like the way we played is out of character for us. Normally, we would appreciate the pressure because it makes us play at the speed we should be playing”
A runner to open the final period from Hope Craft cut the lead to two, but, as would be the case the rest of the way, every PikeView run was answered in kind by University.
“We had some ill-advised passes, maybe not terrible on the stat line, but, it was uncharacteristic for us to not be strong with the basketball and strong on the offensive end,” Price said. “We did it at times, you could see we would get ahead 10 or 12, then we would have three or four sets where we just wasn’t patient or threw it around.”
An 8-0 run put the Lady Hawks up 10 before PikeView roared back with nine straight points to cut the lead to 55-54 with just over two minutes to play.
Unfortunately for PikeView, a two-minute scoring drought came at the worst time and University used its speed to beat the Lady Panthers down the floor for easy scores to pull away.
“We definitely had to gut it out tonight,” Price said. “That was not a pretty game for us. I am glad to come away with a W, because at the end of the day, a win is a win, no matter what it looked like.”
Hannah Perdue led PikeView with 20 points, while Hope Craft had 14. Laken McKinney added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
University will now play in one of the girls championship games Saturday at 7:20 p.m. against AAA co-No. 2 Greenbrier East. PikeView will play in a girls consolation game today at 2 p.m. against Spring Valley.
University (11-5)
Lauren Dean 2, Ashten Boggs 31, Isabella Bowers 2, Abbie Coen 8, Mallory Napolillo 12, Eden Gibson 8. Totals: 22-49 14-19 63.
PikeView (10-7)
Olivia Boggess 1, Hope Craft 14, Shiloh Bailey 4, Laken McKinney 12, Makenzee Shrewsbury 7, Hannah Perdue 20. Totals: 21-56 13-19 58.
U: 19 17 11 16 — 63
PV: 12 14 17 15 — 58
3-point goals: U: 5 (Boggs, Coen 2, Gibson 2), PV: 3 (Craft 2, Shrewsbury). Fouled out: None